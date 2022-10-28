Around the NFL

Eagles, DE Robert Quinn mutually agree to cut off final two years of contract

Published: Oct 28, 2022 at 07:27 AM Updated: Oct 28, 2022 at 07:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

New Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Robert Quinn will be a free agent in 2023.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that along with the trade, the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to cut off the final two years of the pass rusher's contract, making him a free agent following the season, per sources informed of the situation.

Quinn had two non-guaranteed years left on his deal with Chicago, counting for $14 million and $13 million against the salary cap, respectively. The 32-year-old would have been a cut candidate given the lack of guaranteed money, but the agreement with Philly formalizes Quinn's status heading into 2023.

The Eagles acquired Quinn from the Bears in exchange for a fourth-round pick on Wednesday. Chicago agreed to pay $7.1 million of Quinn's remaining base salary this season as part of the deal. So the Eagles got a pass rusher they're paying a minimal salary for the balance of the season, and Quinn will hit the open market in March.

