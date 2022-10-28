Eagles, DE Robert Quinn mutually agree to cut off final two years of contract

New Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Robert Quinn will be a free agent in 2023.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning that along with the trade, the Eagles and Quinn mutually agreed to cut off the final two years of the pass rusher's contract, making him a free agent following the season, per sources informed of the situation.

Quinn had two non-guaranteed years left on his deal with Chicago, counting for $14 million and $13 million against the salary cap, respectively. The 32-year-old would have been a cut candidate given the lack of guaranteed money, but the agreement with Philly formalizes Quinn's status heading into 2023.