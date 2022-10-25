2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.
NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 8 opponent: vs. Dolphins
DP: After scoring six points total in the last two games, the idea of a fresh start at quarterback must sound like a pretty good idea in Detroit, which is in line to pick inside the top 10 for the fifth straight year.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Titans
EE: Understandably, quarterback is the position everyone is focusing on, as the Texans currently are holding two top-five picks. But there could be a significant overhaul at receiver, too.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, DL
Week 8 opponent: at Falcons
DP: Running back replaces defensive line on the needs list this week following the Christian McCaffrey trade. Complementary back Chuba Hubbard is the only Carolina rusher signed beyond this season.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 2-5 (.469)
Browns' Week 8 opponent: vs. Bengals
See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
Broncos' record: 2-5 (.489)
Broncos' Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars
See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Saints' record: 2-5 (.500)
Saints' Week 8 opponent: vs. Raiders
NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.
Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL
Week 8 opponent: at Eagles
EE: Cameron Sutton looks like a keeper, but the Steelers could use more depth at corner.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE
Week 8 opponent: vs. Broncos
EE: They’re in a tough spot, as the Jaguars must continue building around Trevor Lawrence, but the defense has shown signs of regression lately.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL
Week 8 opponent: at Saints
EE: The Raiders have a true defensive difference maker in Maxx Crosby but few others who command much attention up front, with Chandler Jones (0.5 sacks) a disappointment so far.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, WR
Week 8 opponent: at Jets
EE: Their offensive needs are pretty clear. But Bill Belichick hasn’t used a first-round pick on defense since 2015 (DT Malcom Brown), and the Patriots are never afraid to go against the grain.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, QB
Week 8 opponent: vs. Panthers
DP: The Falcons invested in their pass rush in the 2022 draft, and they might need to do the same next year. Atlanta ranks dead last in the league in sack percentage (3.7%), per Next Gen Stats.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 3-4 (.458)
49ers' Week 8 opponent: at Rams
Dolphins' needs: OL, CB, RB
EE: They’ve largely struggled to maximize their draft investments in the offensive line in recent years. But if they can’t find veteran OL help, can they afford to not address that position relatively early in the draft?
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL
Week 8 opponent: at Cowboys
DP: The Bears have spent only one draft pick on an interior defensive lineman in the last four drafts, and it was a seventh-rounder (Khyiris Tonga, in 2021, who's now with the Vikings). With three IDLs headed for free agency in 2023, GM Ryan Poles will likely be looking for help at the spot next spring.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge
Week 8 opponent: at Vikings
DP: Cornerback could end up as the Cardinals’ biggest need this offseason. They have only two CBs under contract beyond the 2022 campaign -- rookie Christian Matthew and second-year defender Marco Wilson.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL
Week 8 opponent: at Colts
DP: With William Jackson III wanting out, Washington is down a veteran corner at the moment and could be in the market at the position next spring.
Biggest needs: WR, S, TE
Week 8 opponent: at Bills
DP: The sputtering Packers will need to re-sign their own guys or hit the tight end market in 2023, as both Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis have expiring contracts.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Commanders
EE: There will be immense pressure on the Colts to find a quarterback. The Matt Ryan experiment can already be deemed a failure, with the 37-year-old being benched by Frank Reich.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE
Week 8 opponent: at Browns
EE: Hayden Hurst has been a nice addition this season. But there’s only one tight end on the roster currently under contract for 2023 (Devin Asiasi). The Bengals have used five picks on tight ends in Rounds 1-3 since 2009, but they could be back in the market again.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 8 opponent: vs. Ravens
DP: Free agency could take a bite out of the Tampa Bay secondary. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan are in the final year of their deals.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 3-3 (.512)
Rams' Week 8 opponent: vs. 49ers
See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB
Week 8 opponent: vs. Giants
DP: Seattle’s depth at wide receiver will be tested for as long as DK Metcalf is sidelined. Marquise Goodwin stepped up on Sunday, but can the pending free agent keep it going?
Biggest needs: LB, WR, OT
Week 8 opponent: Bye
EE: It wouldn’t be shocking to see GM Tom Telesco target a receiver fairly high in next spring’s draft. Keenan Allen will be carrying a cap hit of $21.7 million, Mike Williams has had a lengthy injury history and Josh Palmer remains in the wait-and-see stage of his development.
Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB
Week 8 opponent: at Buccaneers
EE: It might not be their most pressing need, but the Ravens could use some new blood at cornerback. Marlon Humphrey is under contract through 2026, but Marcus Peters is due to hit free agency in the spring.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE
Week 8 opponent: at Texans
EE: Taylor Lewan will be entering his age-32 season coming off a serious knee injury and in the final year of his deal, set to make more than $14 million (but with no money guaranteed). Will he be a cut candidate? The other tackles on the roster haven’t gotten it done.
Biggest needs: OT, S, LB
Week 8 opponent: vs. Patriots
EE: Aside from converted college DB Jamien Sherwood, GM Joe Douglas has not used a pick on a linebacker in his three drafts with the Jets. That could be a position they attack in the offseason.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, DL
Week 8 opponent: Bye
EE: It’s not hard to envision JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signing with the Chiefs, the way things are going so far. But another free-agent-to-be in 2023, Mecole Hardman, has been hot and cold with Kansas City. Will he be back next season? Skyy Moore is in tow, but he’s off to a slow start in his rookie year.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR
Week 8 opponent: vs. Bears
DP: Adding depth to the offensive line might have to be a priority for Dallas, with starting guard Connor McGovern in the final year of his contract and Tyron Smith struggling to stay healthy.
Biggest needs: DB, WR, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Cardinals
DP: With Adam Thielen seemingly in decline, finding a more dynamic target to complement Justin Jefferson could be crucial for the Minnesota offense in 2023.
Biggest needs: OL, S, LB
Week 8 opponent: vs. Packers
EE: Rodger Saffold turns 35 before next season and is set to hit free agency this offseason, so the Bills could look to draft a ready-made interior lineman if they can’t secure one on the open market.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB
Week 8 opponent: at Seahawks
DP: As we approach midseason, the Giants are the only NFL team without at least one wide receiver who has eclipsed the 200-yard mark. The position probably will be atop their needs list if they ultimately re-sign Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.
Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL
Week 8 opponent: vs. Steelers
DP: In this pass-happy era of football, the Eagles haven’t spent a first-round pick on a defensive back since 2002. Will the team put that streak to an end with one of its two first-round picks next year?
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: WR, DL, Edge
Week 8 opponent: vs. Bengals
EE: The Browns have rotated four young interior defensive linemen -- Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan and Tommy Togiai -- and haven’t received great performances from any of them consistently. Would they dip back into the draft for more help or go the veteran route?
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Biggest needs: OL, RB, LB
Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars
EE: GM George Paton’s history, both in Denver and in his time with the Vikings, shows that he values the RB position. Javonte Williams will be back next year but he’ll be coming off a torn ACL, and the Broncos really could use a good receiver at the position to complement him.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB
Week 8 opponent: vs. 49ers
DP: The Rams went into their Week 7 bye with one of the 10 worst pass-protecting tackles and guards, and one of the 5 worst pass-protecting centers, according to The Athletic. Matthew Stafford is going to need better from his front five.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR
Week 8 opponent: vs. Raiders
DP: The Saints’ defense is one of the league’s most disappointing units, ranking 31st in scoring a year after finishing fourth in the category. New Orleans is among the few teams that have allowed 20-plus points in every game this season, and three of its four starters on the defensive line are due to become free agents this offseason.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB
Week 8 opponent: at Rams
DP: The trenches might need to be the focus for the 49ers next spring, with two starters on the offensive line and a few key contributors on the defensive line in a walk year.