Analysis

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans holding two of the top four picks

Published: Oct 24, 2022 at 11:47 PM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

Arrows reflect movement from last week's order.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Pick
1
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
1-5 · Strength of schedule: .650

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 8 opponent: vs. Dolphins


DP: After scoring six points total in the last two games, the idea of a fresh start at quarterback must sound like a pretty good idea in Detroit, which is in line to pick inside the top 10 for the fifth straight year.

Pick
2
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-4-1 · .402

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 8 opponent: vs. Titans


EE: Understandably, quarterback is the position everyone is focusing on, as the Texans currently are holding two top-five picks. But there could be a significant overhaul at receiver, too.

Pick
3
2
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2-5 · .458

Biggest needs: QB, WR, DL

Week 8 opponent: at Falcons


DP: Running back replaces defensive line on the needs list this week following the Christian McCaffrey trade. Complementary back Chuba Hubbard is the only Carolina rusher signed beyond this season.

Pick
4
2
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 2-5 (.469)

Browns' Week 8 opponent: vs. Bengals


See Pick No. 2 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 2-5 (.489)

Broncos' Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars


See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Seahawks' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.

Pick
6
1
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 2-5 (.500)

Saints' Week 8 opponent: vs. Raiders


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.

Pick
7
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2-5 · .542

Biggest needs: OT, CB, DL

Week 8 opponent: at Eagles


EE: Cameron Sutton looks like a keeper, but the Steelers could use more depth at corner. 

Pick
8
4
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-5 · .585

Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE

Week 8 opponent: vs. Broncos


EE: They’re in a tough spot, as the Jaguars must continue building around Trevor Lawrence, but the defense has shown signs of regression lately.

Pick
9
7
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2-4 · .488

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL

Week 8 opponent: at Saints


EE: The Raiders have a true defensive difference maker in Maxx Crosby but few others who command much attention up front, with Chandler Jones (0.5 sacks) a disappointment so far.

Pick
10
4
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
3-4 · .396

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, WR

Week 8 opponent: at Jets


EE: Their offensive needs are pretty clear. But Bill Belichick hasn’t used a first-round pick on defense since 2015 (DT Malcom Brown), and the Patriots are never afraid to go against the grain.

Pick
11
4
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
3-4 · .438

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, QB

Week 8 opponent: vs. Panthers


DP: The Falcons invested in their pass rush in the 2022 draft, and they might need to do the same next year. Atlanta ranks dead last in the league in sack percentage (3.7%), per Next Gen Stats.

Pick
12
6
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 3-4 (.458)

49ers' Week 8 opponent: at Rams

Dolphins' needs: OL, CB, RB


EE: They’ve largely struggled to maximize their draft investments in the offensive line in recent years. But if they can’t find veteran OL help, can they afford to not address that position relatively early in the draft?


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
13
2
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
3-4 · .521

Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL

Week 8 opponent: at Cowboys


DP: The Bears have spent only one draft pick on an interior defensive lineman in the last four drafts, and it was a seventh-rounder (Khyiris Tonga, in 2021, who's now with the Vikings). With three IDLs headed for free agency in 2023, GM Ryan Poles will likely be looking for help at the spot next spring.

Pick
14
6
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
3-4 · .522

Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge

Week 8 opponent: at Vikings


DP: Cornerback could end up as the Cardinals’ biggest need this offseason. They have only two CBs under contract beyond the 2022 campaign -- rookie Christian Matthew and second-year defender Marco Wilson.

Pick
15
6
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
3-4 · .522

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 8 opponent: at Colts


DP: With William Jackson III wanting out, Washington is down a veteran corner at the moment and could be in the market at the position next spring.

Pick
16
1
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
3-4 · .583

Biggest needs: WR, S, TE

Week 8 opponent: at Bills


DP: The sputtering Packers will need to re-sign their own guys or hit the tight end market in 2023, as both Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis have expiring contracts.

Pick
17
5
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
3-3-1 · .446

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 8 opponent: vs. Commanders


EE: There will be immense pressure on the Colts to find a quarterback. The Matt Ryan experiment can already be deemed a failure, with the 37-year-old being benched by Frank Reich.

Pick
18
2
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
4-3 · .510

Biggest needs: DB, OL, TE

Week 8 opponent: at Browns


EE: Hayden Hurst has been a nice addition this season. But there’s only one tight end on the roster currently under contract for 2023 (Devin Asiasi). The Bengals have used five picks on tight ends in Rounds 1-3 since 2009, but they could be back in the market again.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-4 · .449

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 8 opponent: vs. Ravens


DP: Free agency could take a bite out of the Tampa Bay secondary. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Jamel Dean, Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and Logan Ryan are in the final year of their deals.

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 3-3 (.512)

Rams' Week 8 opponent: vs. 49ers


See Pick No. 1 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
PL
8
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
4-3 · .375

Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB

Week 8 opponent: vs. Giants


DP: Seattle’s depth at wide receiver will be tested for as long as DK Metcalf is sidelined. Marquise Goodwin stepped up on Sunday, but can the pending free agent keep it going?

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
4-3 · .394

Biggest needs: LB, WR, OT

Week 8 opponent: Bye


EE: It wouldn’t be shocking to see GM Tom Telesco target a receiver fairly high in next spring’s draft. Keenan Allen will be carrying a cap hit of $21.7 million, Mike Williams has had a lengthy injury history and Josh Palmer remains in the wait-and-see stage of his development.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
4-3 · .604

Biggest needs: WR, Edge, CB

Week 8 opponent: at Buccaneers


EE: It might not be their most pressing need, but the Ravens could use some new blood at cornerback. Marlon Humphrey is under contract through 2026, but Marcus Peters is due to hit free agency in the spring.

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
4-2 · .575

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, TE

Week 8 opponent: at Texans


EE: Taylor Lewan will be entering his age-32 season coming off a serious knee injury and in the final year of his deal, set to make more than $14 million (but with no money guaranteed). Will he be a cut candidate? The other tackles on the roster haven’t gotten it done.

Pick
PL
New York Jets
New York Jets
5-2 · .429

Biggest needs: OT, S, LB

Week 8 opponent: vs. Patriots


EE: Aside from converted college DB Jamien Sherwood, GM Joe Douglas has not used a pick on a linebacker in his three drafts with the Jets. That could be a position they attack in the offseason.

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
5-2 · .500

Biggest needs: OT, WR, DL

Week 8 opponent: Bye


EE: It’s not hard to envision JuJu Smith-Schuster re-signing with the Chiefs, the way things are going so far. But another free-agent-to-be in 2023, Mecole Hardman, has been hot and cold with Kansas City. Will he be back next season? Skyy Moore is in tow, but he’s off to a slow start in his rookie year.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
5-2 · .565

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR

Week 8 opponent: vs. Bears


DP: Adding depth to the offensive line might have to be a priority for Dallas, with starting guard Connor McGovern in the final year of his contract and Tyron Smith struggling to stay healthy.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
5-1 · .475

Biggest needs: DB, WR, Edge

Week 8 opponent: vs. Cardinals


DP: With Adam Thielen seemingly in decline, finding a more dynamic target to complement Justin Jefferson could be crucial for the Minnesota offense in 2023. 

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
5-1 · .550

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB

Week 8 opponent: vs. Packers


EE: Rodger Saffold turns 35 before next season and is set to hit free agency this offseason, so the Bills could look to draft a ready-made interior lineman if they can’t secure one on the open market. 

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
6-1 · .479

Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB

Week 8 opponent: at Seahawks


DP: As we approach midseason, the Giants are the only NFL team without at least one wide receiver who has eclipsed the 200-yard mark. The position probably will be atop their needs list if they ultimately re-sign Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
6-0 · .475

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL

Week 8 opponent: vs. Steelers


DP: In this pass-happy era of football, the Eagles haven’t spent a first-round pick on a defensive back since 2002. Will the team put that streak to an end with one of its two first-round picks next year? 

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: WR, DL, Edge

Week 8 opponent: vs. Bengals


EE: The Browns have rotated four young interior defensive linemen -- Perrion Winfrey, Jordan Elliott, Taven Bryan and Tommy Togiai -- and haven’t received great performances from any of them consistently. Would they dip back into the draft for more help or go the veteran route?

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Biggest needs: OL, RB, LB

Week 8 opponent: at Jaguars


EE: GM George Paton’s history, both in Denver and in his time with the Vikings, shows that he values the RB position. Javonte Williams will be back next year but he’ll be coming off a torn ACL, and the Broncos really could use a good receiver at the position to complement him.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 8 opponent: vs. 49ers


DP: The Rams went into their Week 7 bye with one of the 10 worst pass-protecting tackles and guards, and one of the 5 worst pass-protecting centers, according to The Athletic. Matthew Stafford is going to need better from his front five.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2-5

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Week 8 opponent: vs. Raiders


DP: The Saints’ defense is one of the league’s most disappointing units, ranking 31st in scoring a year after finishing fourth in the category. New Orleans is among the few teams that have allowed 20-plus points in every game this season, and three of its four starters on the defensive line are due to become free agents this offseason.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
3-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 8 opponent: at Rams


DP: The trenches might need to be the focus for the 49ers next spring, with two starters on the offensive line and a few key contributors on the defensive line in a walk year.

Follow Dan Parr and Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 8: Quinnen Williams ready to push Jets to new heights; Packers on the brink

What's behind the breakout season making Quinnen Williams a central part of the Jets' rise? Can the Packers pull out of their tailspin? Jeffri Chadiha digs into those topics and more in his First Read heading into Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL Week 7's worst losses: Buccaneers and Packers continue to spiral; Colts just destined to disappoint?

The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season provided a series of letdowns, meltdowns and outright debacles. Which teams hit rock bottom the hardest? Adam Schein ranks the nine worst losses.

news

Christian McCaffrey flashes in 49ers debut, but TBD if he's enough to get S.F. to a Super Bowl title

Christian McCaffrey flashed his tantalizing skills during his 49ers debut, but Jim Trotter writes that plenty of questions remain in San Francisco following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.

news

Five biggest surprises of 2022 NFL season thus far: Struggles for Buccaneers, Packers stand out

With seven weeks of the 2022 NFL season in the books, Judy Battista looks at five preseason expectations that don't match reality.

news

Top 10 early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft class; Round 1 punchline Cole Strange is a Year 1 stud

Who are the early steals from the 2022 NFL Draft? Bucky Brooks ranks his top 10, with two teams boasting a pair of these instant-impact overachievers. Plus, Cole Strange's quick emergence from Round 1 punchline to Year 1 stud.

news

Optimistic Raiders poised for potential midseason run with 'best football' in front of them

Following a disappointing 1-4 start to the season, the Raiders are optimistic coming out of the bye week -- and for good reason. After spending time with coaches and players at the facility this week, Jim Trotter thinks Las Vegas is about to go on a run.

news

Buyers/sellers at 2022 NFL trade deadline: Should Packers target WR? Will Broncos unload veterans?

Should the Broncos deal away accomplished players? Is it time for the Packers to add more help for Aaron Rodgers? Ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline, Kevin Patra identifies five teams that should be sellers and six squads that could be buyers.

news

NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Packers lose third straight; Aidan Hutchinson outplays Micah Parsons

Will Aaron Rodgers and the struggling Packers lose a third straight game? Can rookie Aidan Hutchinson outshine Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2022 season.

news

RB Index, Week 7: Do NOT let these seven running backs hit free agency in the coming NFL offseason

With a number of explosive running backs approaching free agency, Maurice Jones-Drew spotlights seven guys who CANNOT be allowed to hit the open market next March. Plus, MJD's updated ranking of the top 15 RBs features three new faces.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 shutdown cornerbacks: Eagles duo leads group; Sauce Gardner cracks list

The Next Gen Stats analytics team provides a ranking of the top 10 shutdown cornerbacks right now. Who tops the list? Where does Jets rookie Sauce Gardner land?

news

Debate between Patriots' Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe not as close as it appears

A quarterback controversy in New England? Mike Giardi says a deeper dive into the debate between the Patriots' Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe reveals the competition isn't as close as it might appear.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE