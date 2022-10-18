2023 NFL Draft order: Undefeated Eagles holding top-10 pick

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, DL
Week 7 opponent: vs. Buccaneers
DP: After striking out with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, the Panthers appear destined to spin the wheel on another quarterback next year, potentially at the top of the draft.
Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL
Week 7 opponent: vs. Texans
EE: Offensive tackle is the biggest concern right now unless the team believes Thayer Munford Jr. is the answer outside.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 7 opponent: at Cowboys
DP: The Lions could decide to part ways with QB Jared Goff after this season, but a porous defense is what continues to plague the team. Aaron Glenn’s unit ranks last in points allowed per game (34) and among the league’s bottom eight in pressure rate (24.9%) and sack percentage (4.0%), per Next Gen Stats.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 7 opponent: at Raiders
EE: Is Davis Mills the future? With two first-rounders, the Texans can consider drafting a quarterback high -- but how high? This will be a fascinating offseason for GM Nick Caserio.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS
Broncos' record: 2-4 (.471)
Broncos' Week 7 opponent: vs. Jets
See Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Seahawks' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS
Browns' record: 2-4 (.472)
Browns' Week 7 opponent: at Ravens
See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
Saints' record: 2-4 (.500)
Saints' Week 7 opponent: at Cardinals
NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.
Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge
Week 7 opponent: vs. Saints
DP: Protecting Kyler Murray is key. The Cardinals just allowed six sacks to a team that had eight combined in its first five games, and three members of the starting offensive line are due to become free agents in 2023.
Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL
Week 7 opponent: vs. Packers
DP: With an out from Carson Wentz’s contract after this season, Washington could find itself right back in the QB market. That is, unless rookie fifth-rounder Sam Howell gets a look and runs with the job later this season.
Biggest needs: OT, DL, CB
Week 7 opponent: at Dolphins
EE: Hard to believe the Steelers have not drafted an offensive tackle in Round 1 since 1996. That streak could end in 2023.
Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL
Week 7 opponent: at Patriots
DP: It would be nice to see what Justin Fields could do with an adequate supporting cast. Something’s wrong if GM Ryan Poles doesn’t go all-in on making that happen in the offseason.
Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE
Week 7 opponent: vs. Giants
EE: Both the O- and D-lines could use bolstering, which is how Doug Pederson likes to build. But they must surround Trevor Lawrence with more talent, arguably at every offensive position. When was the last time the Jags had a great tight end?
Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB
Week 7 opponent: at Chargers
DP: It seems important to mention the Seahawks don’t have a quarterback signed beyond this season. They might not be willing to let Geno Smith walk given the way he’s played through the first 6 weeks, though, which is why we’re looking elsewhere for needs right now. More juice in the front seven on defense certainly wouldn’t hurt.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge
Week 7 opponent: vs. Bears
EE: Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn might be in their final seasons in New England, and they could use more WR help, even with the intriguing Tyquan Thornton coming on after his injury.
Biggest needs: OL, Edge, QB
Week 7 opponent: at Bengals
DP: The quarterback situation in Atlanta bears monitoring, with the Falcons having an easy out from Marcus Mariota’s contract after this season and rookie Desmond Ridder awaiting his first opportunity for playing time. For now, right tackle stands out on the priority list with pending free agent Kaleb McGary performing well.
Biggest needs: CB, S, OL
Week 7 opponent: vs. Falcons
EE: There might not be many glaring needs, but two areas purportedly fixed -- the offensive line and secondary -- have yet to look markedly better. Safety may or may not be a need, depending on whether pending free agents Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell return.
Biggest needs: WR, S, TE
Week 7 opponent: at Commanders
DP: The Packers are waiting for some of their young wide receivers to establish themselves as reliable pass-catchers. We’ll see what the rest of the year brings, but as we approach the midway point of the season, it looks like Green Bay will need to shop for more help at the position.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
49ers' record: 3-3 (.389)
49ers' Week 7 opponent: vs. Chiefs
Dolphins' needs: OL, CB, RB
EE: The Dolphins are still tinkering with their OL rotation and trying to figure out the best starting five; they might currently be one or two short of a complete unit. Planning for life after CBs Byron Jones and Xavien Howard is a must, too.
NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.
Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL
Week 7 opponent: at Panthers
DP: If this is Tom Brady’s final season, the cupboard is going to look bare at QB in Tampa Bay. Kyle Trask is the only passer signed beyond 2022, and he hasn’t been able to beat out Blaine Gabbert for the backup job.
PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS
Rams' record: 3-3 (.500)
Rams' Week 7 opponent: Bye
See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.
Biggest needs: LB, WR, Edge
Week 7 opponent: vs. Browns
EE: The offensive picture isn’t complete, but the Ravens continue to struggle with production and depth in the front seven. Perhaps a healthy David Ojabo is part of the solution, but we won’t know until we see him play.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge
Week 7 opponent: at Titans
EE: Matt Ryan turns 38 in May, which means Indianapolis might have to consider finding a QB through the draft. Chris Ballard hasn’t drafted one higher than Round 4, so 2023 might be the time.
Biggest needs: Edge, TE, WR
Week 7 opponent: vs. Colts
EE: Geoff Swaim and Austin Hooper might just be placeholders at tight end. Pairing a bigger TE with Chigoziem Okonkwo could develop into a dangerous 12 personnel lineup.
Biggest needs: LB, WR, OT
Week 7 opponent: vs. Seahawks
EE: The Chargers have spent assets on the offensive line but must fix right tackle and add depth elsewhere. They also must continue adding long-term upgrades at receiver and perhaps some short-term options at linebacker.
Biggest needs: OT, S, LB
Week 7 opponent: at Broncos
EE: The past two draft classes have crossed off a lot of needs for the Jets, but there are still holes that must be filled at critical spots, such as left tackle, where next year’s starter is an unknown.
Biggest needs: OT, WR, DL
Week 7 opponent: at 49ers
EE: If Orlando Brown isn’t signed long term, that’s their biggest offseason concern. But if they do keep Brown in the fold, there are plenty of directions they could head.
Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR
Week 7 opponent: vs. Lions
DP: Secondary reinforcements could be in order for Dallas. Anthony Brown and Donovan Wilson are ticketed for free agency in 2023 and Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker, Jourdan Lewis and Jayron Kearse are in the penultimate year of their deals.
Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB
Week 7 opponent: at Jaguars
DP: Most needs are tentative in mid-October, but they feel especially so for the G-Men, who will have decisions to make about pending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The Giants' to-do list won't come into clear view until those questions are answered.
Biggest needs: DB, WR, Edge
Week 7 opponent: Bye
DP: The team did just draft Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round, but he has yet to play a defensive snap. Minnesota might have to address the secondary again with Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan due to reach free agency in 2023 and Harrison Smith in Year 11.
Biggest needs: OL, S, LB
Week 7 opponent: Bye
EE: The Bills’ depth has been tested this season at a few spots, notably in the secondary. Jordan Poyer is a soon-to-be 32-year-old who hits free agency this coming offseason, and versatile Micah Hyde is out for the season due to injury.
Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL
Week 7 opponent: Bye
DP: The Eagles’ defense has been one of the league’s stingiest through six weeks, but the unit could look quite a bit different in 2023. Just four of the 11 starters on D in Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys are signed beyond this season.
TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS
Biggest needs: WR, DL, Edge
Week 7 opponent: at Ravens
EE: The Browns defense has disappointed so far after shining late last season. Finding some complementary pieces inside and outside up front will be key, especially with Jadeveon Clowney hitting free agency.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
Biggest needs: OL, RB, LB
Week 7 opponent: vs. Jets
EE: The offense remains a work in progress, and they’ll have to make decisions on several free-agent offensive linemen in the spring. They’re currently without the first- and second-round picks they parted with in the Russell Wilson trade, which makes it harder.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS
Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB
Week 7 opponent: Bye
DP: The loss of Von Miller is being felt in a big way. No NFC team has a lower pressure rate than the Rams (22.5%), who last made a first-round pick in 2016.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR
Week 7 opponent: at Cardinals
DP: The Saints could find themselves in a difficult spot. They’re going to have pressing needs on both sides of the ball this offseason and they currently don’t have a first-round pick in next year’s draft. They could always run it back with Jameis Winston in 2023, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy since succeeding Drew Brees in 2021.
TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS
Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB
Week 7 opponent: vs. Chiefs
DP: The trenches might need to be the focus for the 49ers next spring, with two starters on the offensive line and a few key contributors on the defensive line in a walk year.