Analysis

2023 NFL Draft order: Undefeated Eagles holding top-10 pick

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 12:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
by Dan Parr & Eric Edholm

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

NOTE: The NFL announced in August that the Miami Dolphins will forfeit their 2023 first-round pick and 2024 third-round pick following an investigation into whether the team violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.

Related Links

Pick
1
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
1-5 · Strength of schedule: .472

Biggest needs: QB, WR, DL

Week 7 opponent: vs. Buccaneers


DP: After striking out with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, the Panthers appear destined to spin the wheel on another quarterback next year, potentially at the top of the draft.

Pick
2
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
1-4 · .517

Biggest needs: OT, Edge, DL

Week 7 opponent: vs. Texans


EE: Offensive tackle is the biggest concern right now unless the team believes Thayer Munford Jr. is the answer outside. 

Pick
3
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
1-4 · .633

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 7 opponent: at Cowboys


DP: The Lions could decide to part ways with QB Jared Goff after this season, but a porous defense is what continues to plague the team. Aaron Glenn’s unit ranks last in points allowed per game (34) and among the league’s bottom eight in pressure rate (24.9%) and sack percentage (4.0%), per Next Gen Stats.

Pick
4
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
1-3-1 · .450

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 7 opponent: at Raiders


EE: Is Davis Mills the future? With two first-rounders, the Texans can consider drafting a quarterback high -- but how high? This will be a fascinating offseason for GM Nick Caserio.

Pick
5
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE DENVER BRONCOS


Broncos' record: 2-4 (.471)

Broncos' Week 7 opponent: vs. Jets


See Pick No. 13 for analysis of the Seahawks' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Broncos' needs.

Pick
6
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE CLEVELAND BROWNS


Browns' record: 2-4 (.472)

Browns' Week 7 opponent: at Ravens


See Pick No. 4 for analysis of the Texans' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Browns' needs.

Pick
7
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE NEW ORLEANS SAINTS


Saints' record: 2-4 (.500)

Saints' Week 7 opponent: at Cardinals


NOTE: See the playoff teams section of this article for analysis of the Eagles' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Saints' needs.

Pick
8
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2-4 · .514

Biggest needs: OL, CB, Edge

Week 7 opponent: vs. Saints


DP: Protecting Kyler Murray is key. The Cardinals just allowed six sacks to a team that had eight combined in its first five games, and three members of the starting offensive line are due to become free agents in 2023.

Pick
9
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2-4 · .529

Biggest needs: QB, CB, OL

Week 7 opponent: vs. Packers


DP: With an out from Carson Wentz’s contract after this season, Washington could find itself right back in the QB market. That is, unless rookie fifth-rounder Sam Howell gets a look and runs with the job later this season.

Pick
10
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2-4 · .556

Biggest needs: OT, DL, CB

Week 7 opponent: at Dolphins


EE: Hard to believe the Steelers have not drafted an offensive tackle in Round 1 since 1996. That streak could end in 2023.

Pick
11
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2-4 · .557

Biggest needs: OL, WR, DL

Week 7 opponent: at Patriots


DP: It would be nice to see what Justin Fields could do with an adequate supporting cast. Something’s wrong if GM Ryan Poles doesn’t go all-in on making that happen in the offseason.

Pick
12
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2-4 · .586

Biggest needs: DL, WR, TE

Week 7 opponent: vs. Giants


EE: Both the O- and D-lines could use bolstering, which is how Doug Pederson likes to build. But they must surround Trevor Lawrence with more talent, arguably at every offensive position. When was the last time the Jags had a great tight end?

Pick
13
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
3-3 · .371

Biggest needs: DL, WR, LB

Week 7 opponent: at Chargers


DP: It seems important to mention the Seahawks don’t have a quarterback signed beyond this season. They might not be willing to let Geno Smith walk given the way he’s played through the first 6 weeks, though, which is why we’re looking elsewhere for needs right now. More juice in the front seven on defense certainly wouldn’t hurt.

Pick
14
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
3-3 · .400

Biggest needs: OT, WR, Edge

Week 7 opponent: vs. Bears


EE: Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn might be in their final seasons in New England, and they could use more WR help, even with the intriguing Tyquan Thornton coming on after his injury.

Pick
15
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
3-3 · .444

Biggest needs: OL, Edge, QB

Week 7 opponent: at Bengals


DP: The quarterback situation in Atlanta bears monitoring, with the Falcons having an easy out from Marcus Mariota’s contract after this season and rookie Desmond Ridder awaiting his first opportunity for playing time. For now, right tackle stands out on the priority list with pending free agent Kaleb McGary performing well.

Pick
16
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
3-3 · .500

Biggest needs: CB, S, OL

Week 7 opponent: vs. Falcons


EE: There might not be many glaring needs, but two areas purportedly fixed -- the offensive line and secondary -- have yet to look markedly better. Safety may or may not be a need, depending on whether pending free agents Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell return.

Pick
17
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
3-3 · .611

Biggest needs: WR, S, TE

Week 7 opponent: at Commanders


DP: The Packers are waiting for some of their young wide receivers to establish themselves as reliable pass-catchers. We’ll see what the rest of the year brings, but as we approach the midway point of the season, it looks like Green Bay will need to shop for more help at the position.

Pick
PL
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS


49ers' record: 3-3 (.389)

49ers' Week 7 opponent: vs. Chiefs

Dolphins' needs: OL, CB, RB


EE: The Dolphins are still tinkering with their OL rotation and trying to figure out the best starting five; they might currently be one or two short of a complete unit. Planning for life after CBs Byron Jones and Xavien Howard is a must, too.


NOTE: See the bottom of this article for analysis of the 49ers' needs.

Pick
PL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3-3 · .500

Biggest needs: QB, DB, DL

Week 7 opponent: at Panthers


DP: If this is Tom Brady’s final season, the cupboard is going to look bare at QB in Tampa Bay. Kyle Trask is the only passer signed beyond 2022, and he hasn’t been able to beat out Blaine Gabbert for the backup job.

Pick
PL
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

PICK ACQUIRED FROM THE LOS ANGELES RAMS


Rams' record: 3-3 (.500)

Rams' Week 7 opponent: Bye


See Pick No. 3 for analysis of the Lions' needs and the bottom of this article for analysis of the Rams' needs.

Pick
PL
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
3-3 · .639

Biggest needs: LB, WR, Edge

Week 7 opponent: vs. Browns


EE: The offensive picture isn’t complete, but the Ravens continue to struggle with production and depth in the front seven. Perhaps a healthy David Ojabo is part of the solution, but we won’t know until we see him play.

Pick
PL
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
3-2-1 · .426

Biggest needs: QB, WR, Edge

Week 7 opponent: at Titans


EE: Matt Ryan turns 38 in May, which means Indianapolis might have to consider finding a QB through the draft. Chris Ballard hasn’t drafted one higher than Round 4, so 2023 might be the time.

Pick
PL
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
3-2 · .569

Biggest needs: Edge, TE, WR

Week 7 opponent: vs. Colts


EE: Geoff Swaim and Austin Hooper might just be placeholders at tight end. Pairing a bigger TE with Chigoziem Okonkwo could develop into a dangerous 12 personnel lineup.

Pick
PL
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
4-2 · .368

Biggest needs: LB, WR, OT

Week 7 opponent: vs. Seahawks


EE: The Chargers have spent assets on the offensive line but must fix right tackle and add depth elsewhere. They also must continue adding long-term upgrades at receiver and perhaps some short-term options at linebacker.

Pick
PL
New York Jets
New York Jets
4-2 · .444

Biggest needs: OT, S, LB

Week 7 opponent: at Broncos


EE: The past two draft classes have crossed off a lot of needs for the Jets, but there are still holes that must be filled at critical spots, such as left tackle, where next year’s starter is an unknown. 

Pick
PL
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
4-2 · .529

Biggest needs: OT, WR, DL

Week 7 opponent: at 49ers


EE: If Orlando Brown isn’t signed long term, that’s their biggest offseason concern. But if they do keep Brown in the fold, there are plenty of directions they could head.

Pick
PL
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
4-2 · .611

Biggest needs: DB, OL, WR

Week 7 opponent: vs. Lions


DP: Secondary reinforcements could be in order for Dallas. Anthony Brown and Donovan Wilson are ticketed for free agency in 2023 and Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker, Jourdan Lewis and Jayron Kearse are in the penultimate year of their deals.

Pick
PL
New York Giants
New York Giants
5-1 · .457

Biggest needs: QB, WR, RB

Week 7 opponent: at Jaguars


DP: Most needs are tentative in mid-October, but they feel especially so for the G-Men, who will have decisions to make about pending free agents Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley. The Giants' to-do list won't come into clear view until those questions are answered.

Pick
PL
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
5-1 · .486

Biggest needs: DB, WR, Edge

Week 7 opponent: Bye


DP: The team did just draft Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round, but he has yet to play a defensive snap. Minnesota might have to address the secondary again with Patrick Peterson and Chandon Sullivan due to reach free agency in 2023 and Harrison Smith in Year 11.

Pick
PL
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
5-1 · .514

Biggest needs: OL, S, LB

Week 7 opponent: Bye


EE: The Bills’ depth has been tested this season at a few spots, notably in the secondary. Jordan Poyer is a soon-to-be 32-year-old who hits free agency this coming offseason, and versatile Micah Hyde is out for the season due to injury. 

Pick
PL
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
6-0 · .457

Biggest needs: DB, Edge, DL

Week 7 opponent: Bye


DP: The Eagles’ defense has been one of the league’s stingiest through six weeks, but the unit could look quite a bit different in 2023. Just four of the 11 starters on D in Sunday night’s win over the Cowboys are signed beyond this season.

TEAMS CURRENTLY WITHOUT A FIRST-ROUND PICK

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE HOUSTON TEXANS


Biggest needs: WR, DL, Edge

Week 7 opponent: at Ravens


EE: The Browns defense has disappointed so far after shining late last season. Finding some complementary pieces inside and outside up front will be key, especially with Jadeveon Clowney hitting free agency. 

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS


Biggest needs: OL, RB, LB

Week 7 opponent: vs. Jets


EE: The offense remains a work in progress, and they’ll have to make decisions on several free-agent offensive linemen in the spring. They’re currently without the first- and second-round picks they parted with in the Russell Wilson trade, which makes it harder.

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
3-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE DETROIT LIONS


Biggest needs: Edge, OL, DB

Week 7 opponent: Bye


DP: The loss of Von Miller is being felt in a big way. No NFC team has a lower pressure rate than the Rams (22.5%), who last made a first-round pick in 2016.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
2-4

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES


Biggest needs: QB, DL, WR

Week 7 opponent: at Cardinals


DP: The Saints could find themselves in a difficult spot. They’re going to have pressing needs on both sides of the ball this offseason and they currently don’t have a first-round pick in next year’s draft. They could always run it back with Jameis Winston in 2023, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy since succeeding Drew Brees in 2021. 

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
3-3

TRADED FIRST-ROUND PICK TO THE MIAMI DOLPHINS


Biggest needs: OL, DL, DB

Week 7 opponent: vs. Chiefs


DP: The trenches might need to be the focus for the 49ers next spring, with two starters on the offensive line and a few key contributors on the defensive line in a walk year.

Follow Dan Parr and Eric Edholm on Twitter.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 7: Sorting AFC contenders, pretenders; the Giants' secret weapon

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals back on track? Will Bill Belichick's Patriots eventually fall off? Jeffri Chadiha sorts out contenders and pretenders in a messy AFC. Plus, updated MVP rankings and more in his First Read entering Week 7.

news

Early truths of the 2022 NFL season: Josh Allen is better than Patrick Mahomes; Tom Brady is human

Has Josh Allen passed Patrick Mahomes as the NFL's QB1? Do the Patriots have a real quarterback controversy? Is Tom Brady a problem? Six Sundays into the 2022 season, Adam Schein spits truth, whether you want to believe it or not.

news

With unbeaten record intact, HC Nick Sirianni says Eagles still challenging themselves to get better

After the Eagles squashed a comeback attempt from the NFC East rival Cowboys on Sunday night, head coach Nick Sirianni praised Philadelphia's resolve under pressure and emphasized the need for the team to continue to work together in order to stay on top.

news

Style of victory over Chiefs says much about Bills' potential in 2022

After getting an up-close look at the highly anticipated Bills-Chiefs game on Sunday, Jeffri Chadiha says the way Buffalo won was a much bigger statement than the victory itself.

news

Brian Daboll's upstart Giants arguably biggest surprise of 2022 NFL season

After yet another stunning comeback, this time against Lamar Jackson's Ravens, are the Giants the biggest surprise of the 2022 NFL season? Judy Battista reports on what has changed for the G-Men this year.

news

Why successful college coaches like Matt Rhule fail in the NFL; plus, the five most rugged running backs

Why do successful college coaches like Matt Rhule continue to fail in the NFL? Bucky Brooks provides his answer to this enduring football question. Plus, a hard-hitting ranking of the top five most rugged running backs in the league right now.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 7 of college football season

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker has a chance to send his draft stock skyrocketing in Saturday's game vs. Alabama. See where he lands in Chad Reuter's fresh set of prospect rankings for the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl.

news

NFL Week 6 bold predictions: Zach Wilson outduels Aaron Rodgers; Eagles' D steals shine from DAL unit

Will Zach Wilson outduel Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau? Can the Eagles end Cooper Rush's win streak? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 6 of the 2022 season.

news

2022 NFL season's top 10 tight ends: Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews and David Njoku headline position

Who are the most impactful tight ends in the NFL right now? The Next Gen Stats analytics team provides a ranking of the top 10 players at the position in 2022, with some names that could surprise you.

news

RB Index, Week 6: Four teams that should inquire about Christian McCaffrey ahead of trade deadline

With the trade deadline looming, Maurice Jones-Drew reveals four teams that should inquire about Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey. Plus, a rookie enters the top five in his running back rankings.

news

Week 6 NFL game picks: Chiefs edge out Bills; Eagles top Cowboys on Sunday night

Will the Chiefs come out on top against the Bills in a battle of two AFC powers? Can the Eagles hold off the Cowboys to remain undefeated? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every Week 6 game.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE