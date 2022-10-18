2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday 

Russell Wilson got off to a roaring start before Justin Herbert and Co. came firing back. Then the defenses took over.

In an all-important AFC West showdown, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers battled into overtime with each offense grinding to a halt.

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.