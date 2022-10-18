What We Learned

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday 

Published: Oct 17, 2022 at 11:40 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2022 · 4-2-0
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 2-4-0

FULL BOX SCORE


Russell Wilson got off to a roaring start before Justin Herbert and Co. came firing back. Then the defenses took over.

In an all-important AFC West showdown, the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers battled into overtime with each offense grinding to a halt.

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.

It was Los Angeles' third win in a row, while Denver was defeated for the third straight time.

Around the NFL will have more from Nick Shook shortly.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 6 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Commanders' win over Bears on Thursday

Carson Wentz, Brian Robinson and the Commanders edged Justin Fields and the Bears, 12-7, on Thursday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Raiders on Monday

In an instant classic rife with drama, controversy and stupendous individual efforts, it was Mahomes and Co. who hung on for a 30-29 Chiefs win over the Raiders on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 5 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Colts' win over Broncos on Thursday

Faced with fourth-and-1 from the Colts' 5-yard line and down by three points in OT, Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett went for the win, but a Wilson throw into the end zone was broken up by Stephon Gilmore for a 12-9 Indianapolis win.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from 49ers' win over Rams

On the strength of three touchdowns of more than 30 yards -- including a scintillating 57-yard touchdown catch and run by Deebo Samuel -- the 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Bengals' win over Dolphins on Thursday

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals, keyed by a 59-yard touchdown catch by Tee Higgins, handed the Miami Dolphins their first loss of the season Thursday night on Prime Video.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What We Learned from Browns' win over Steelers on Thursday

The Jacoby Brissett-led Cleveland Browns held off the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night to take first place in the NFC North in the early portion of Week 3.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE