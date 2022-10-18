Broncos RB Melvin Gordon on benching in loss vs. Chargers: 'I'm not gonna lie. It hurt a little'

Mike Boone, who outperformed Gordon last week on half the attempts with 5.4 yards per carry versus 3.6, also gobbled up Gordon's vacated opportunities with 19 offensive snaps. He only had one carry, but he did place second on the team with four targets.

Gordon had appeared to be Denver's running back of choice on the first drive before eventually being relegated to the sideline, unable to answer for Los Angeles' clowning or its scoring.

He received handoffs on the Broncos' first two plays. The first went for 4 yards but was wiped away by a Lloyd Cushenberry holding penalty, and the second went for 2. His third carry, another 2-yarder, accounted for the entirety of Denver's running game on its first possession.

Gordon took one more carry for 4 yards during the Broncos' third drive in the middle of the second quarter, and that was the end of his night.

Cameras caught Gordon silently stewing on the sidelines at points of his benching.

"Kind of just waiting for my number to get called so I can go out there and help my teammates," Gordon said when asked what he was thinking on the outside looking in. "It was a close game. Felt like I could've helped make a difference. But apparently not."

Although Gordon has struggled with ball security this year, putting the ball on the turf four times through his first five games, that was not a problem in his limited work Monday. He simply stopped getting chances.

The Broncos opened the season with Javonte Williams and Gordon as their 1A and 1B combo. Since then, Williams has gone down with a torn ACL, and unless this was only Hackett's attempt to reverse Denver's season-long scuffle on offense by trying something new, Gordon looks to have plummeted down the new pecking order.