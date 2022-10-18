Around the NFL

Kicker Dustin Hopkins boots Chargers to OT win despite injured hamstring 

Published: Oct 18, 2022 at 01:59 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Throughout much of Monday's game, Dustin Hopkins' right hamstring was enveloped by a heat wrap.

The Los Angeles Chargers kicker was clearly injured and clearly in pain. He was also clearly clutch.

Hopkins, bum hammy and all, connected on a 39-yard game-winning kick in overtime to lift the Chargers over the Denver Broncos, 19-16.

"He had a hamstring cramp/strain. It just didn't feel right," Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said after the game, via team transcript. "You can't say enough about him hanging in there."

It was a perfect and painful night for Hopkins, who made each of his five kicks -- one extra point and field goals of 37, 31, 35 and 39 yards -- despite injuring himself on his very first attempt.

"That first extra point I just felt a pop, and it kind of went downhill from there," Hopkins told ESPN's Lisa Salters after the game.

At one point in the game, the Chargers announced Hopkins was questionable to return. Four minutes later he kicked a field goal. Hopkins didn't miss any time and he didn't miss any kicks.

"I was hurting pretty good," he said.

In a Monday nighter rife with defense and low on offense, Hopkins' 13 points were huge.

Down 10-0 after the first quarter, the Chargers tied the game on Hopkins' first field goal, tied it again at 13 in the third quarter on his second, sent it to overtime on his 35-yarder with 3:58 to go in regulation and won it on his 39-yarder.

In his game-winning follow through, Hopkins, as he'd done on previous kicks, fell to the SoFi Stadium field after his left leg buckled. His teammates joyously gathered around him and picked him, just as he had for them all game.

"It didn't matter," Hopkins said of the distance. "And I don't mean that like, 'I could've kicked that from wherever.' That's not what I mean. It just meant if it was gonna hurt, what's the difference if it's 20 or it's 55, you know? It was just like, well, give it a rip, and that was it."

Amid all the pop and circumstance of the evening, Hopkins came up clutch to lift the Chargers to a Monday night victory.

Related Content

news

Broncos QB Russell Wilson injures hamstring in loss to Chargers on Monday

Denver QB Russell Wilson suffered a hamstring injury during the Broncos' Monday night loss to the host Los Angeles Chargers, Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett said after the game.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chargers' win over Broncos on Monday

In OT, a special teams gaffe by the Broncos set up Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was playing through a hamstring injury, for a 39-yard game-winning field goal and Hopkins lifted the Bolts to a 19-16 victory over the Broncos.

news

Week 6 Monday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers "Monday Night Football" game.

news

Rams HC Sean McVay confirms Cam Akers trade talks: 'There's probably a move that will be made'

Though Rams head coach Sean McVay said he would never rule out running back Cam Akers staying with the club, he confirmed Monday that the team is engaging in talks to trade the running back.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady does not receive special treatment

The Buccaneers suffered a disheartening defeat to the Steelers on Sunday. On Monday, Todd Bowles was asked about Tom Brady and the perception that the quarterback receives special treatment.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz (finger) facing 4-6 week recovery, could be placed on IR

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is facing a recovery time of 4-6 weeks for the fractured ring finger he sustained on his throwing hand in Thursday night's win over the Bears, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday.

news

Cardinals WR Marquise Brown suffered non-surgical fracture in foot, expected to miss six weeks

Arizona added receiver Robbie Anderson in a trade but will lose wideout Marquise Brown. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals receiver suffered a non-surgical fracture in his foot in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.

news

Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers in trade

The Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Todd Bowles after loss to Steelers: Bucs living off recent Super Bowl 'are living in a fantasy land'

Despite playing a defense missing several key players, the Buccaneers offense mustered just 18 points in a road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Texans part ways with executive VP of football operations Jack Easterby

The Texans used the bye week to officially shake up their front office. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Monday that Houston has parted ways with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE