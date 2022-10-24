Seahawks HC Pete Carroll says DK Metcalf doesn't need surgery on injured knee

The Seattle Seahawks have received good news regarding DK Metcalf's knee injury, suffered in Sunday's 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told 710 AM Seattle Sports Station on Monday that Metcalf will avoid surgery.

"We got a really good report this morning that he doesn't need surgery. He hurt his patellar tendon some," Carroll said, per the station.

Metcalf landed awkwardly on the sideline during an attempted catch in the first half Sunday. He was carted to the locker room and quickly ruled out. The speed with which the Seahawks declared Metcalf out indicated a severe issue. So, Monday's news is a sigh of relief for the current NFC West leaders.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the current plan is for Metcalf to rehab the injury and see how recovery goes, with no current timetable for a return.

Metcalf has caught 31 passes for 418 yards and two TDs in 2022.