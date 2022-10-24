Pete Carroll on Seahawks claiming first place in NFC West after Week 7: 'Who would have thunk it?'

When Pete Carroll addressed his club following Sunday's 37-23 victory over the L.A. Chargers, the coach wasn't aware his Seahawks had leapfrogged their way to the top of the NFC West.

"Nobody told me that before we started the meetings in there (the locker room). I would have been going nuts about that. That's fun, too. That's good," Carroll said, via the Associated Press. "Seven weeks in, and look where we are. Who would have thunk it?"

Projected by most to sit in the cellar of a tough division that sports Matthew Stafford and the Super Bowl-winning Rams, one of the NFL's best defenses in San Francisco, and Kyler Murray's Cardinals, the Geno Smith-led Seahawks are off to a 4-3 start, the only club in the division above .500.

Sunday, Carroll's club played well in all aspects. The offense moved the ball behind Kenneth Murray, and Smith made some great reads with a few awesome throws. And the defense continues to improve, holding the Chargers' offense down much of the contest, causing two turnovers, forcing five consecutive punts at one point, and two turnovers on downs.