2024 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

The 2024 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent, but as was true last year, the blue-chip prospect pool is not as deep as scouts hoped it would be. The uncertainty around the league regarding the "elites" in this class could lead to some draft-day surprises in the early rounds. This is also similar to the prediction I offered in my breakdown of All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers of last year's class -- and, for what it's worth, a number of intriguing developments unfolded in that draft, like the Texans' bold trade up for Will Anderson Jr. and the Lions' decision to jump on Jahmyr Gibbs early.
Despite the hoopla around the 2024 quarterback class, this group features more solid starters than superstar candidates. USC's Caleb Williams is the headliner as a spectacular playmaker with elite passing skills. He makes every throw in the book with flair and pizzazz while also displaying the poise and patience to flourish in a managerial role when surrounded by premier talent. LSU's Jayden Daniels is just as impressive as a dynamic dual-threat with A-plus passing skills and running ability.
Opinions are split on the upside and long-term potential of UNC's Drake Maye, Michigan's J.J. McCarthy, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon's Bo Nix. But the league's need for QB1s could result in a surprising number of quarterbacks being selected on Day 1.
The 2024 running back class lacks a consensus RB1. Though scouts can envision several top prospects making key contributions in prominent roles, the private straw polls I've conducted on this year's draft class with NFL coaches, NFL scouts and other experts in the media suggest teams are undecided on the pecking order at the position. Texas' Jonathan Brooks, Florida State's Trey Benson, Tennessee's Jaylen Wright and Michigan's Blake Corum are intriguing prospects, but evaluators are also paying close attention to Clemson's Will Shipley, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Oregon's Bucky Irving as underrated players with upside.
The wide receiver class is loaded with premier playmakers with polished games. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze are legit WR1s with the potential to flourish in any scheme. LSU's Brian Thomas Jr. is a gifted player with the outstanding tools to develop into a dominant playmaker on the perimeter. With Florida State's Keon Coleman, Georgia's Ladd McConkey and Texas' Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy showing promise as WR2s, the collection of pass catchers in the 2024 class features some plug-and-play options for teams seeking impact wideouts.
The tight end class is not as loaded as the 2023 group, but Georgia's Brock Bowers is a future All-Pro with a gold jacket-caliber game. He is the mismatch creator every offensive coordinator covets in a flex tight end with Y capabilities. Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders impresses as a designated seam runner with enticing potential as a red-zone weapon.
The 2024 offensive line class features a talented collection of road graders and dancing bears. Notre Dame's Joe Alt, Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga and Penn State's Olumuyiwa Fashanu are Day 1 starters with all-star potential. Alabama's JC Latham and Georgia's Amarius Mims might need a little seasoning, but they also display rare skills as maulers on the edges. With Washington's Troy Fautanu, Duke's Graham Barton and Oregon's Jackson Powers-Johnson flashing dominating skills as road graders, there is plenty of star power here.
Defensively, the 2024 class features several edge and interior defenders with disruptive pass-rush skills. On the edges, Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Florida State's Jared Verse are dynamic pass rushers who can win with force or finesse. With Penn State's Chop Robinson showing intriguing potential as a speed rusher, teams seeking impact defenders could make a play early in Round 1 for high-end pieces.
Texas' Byron Murphy II and Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton stand out among the defensive tackle class as energetic interior defenders with playmaking skills. Murphy, in particular, displays top-10 talent as an upfield penetrator with disruptive skills.
The scouting community continues to debate the merits of off-ball linebackers, but coaches love "see ball, get ball" defenders with exceptional instincts, awareness and playmaking skills. N.C. State's Payton Wilson is a big-play specialist with a knack for taking the ball away and controlling the game from sideline to sideline. Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper and Michigan's Junior Colson are tackling machines with the speed, quickness and range to shrink the field as run and pass defenders.
The depth of the defensive backfield will enable teams to find quality starters throughout the draft. While Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama's Terrion Arnold command attention for their stellar work on the perimeter, scouts are equally impressed with the work of Iowa's Cooper DeJean and Michigan's Mike Sainristil on the inside. With Minnesota's Tyler Nubin flashing Pro-Bowl-caliber skills as a centerfielder, the 2024 class is stocked with difference-makers in the defensive backfield.
ALL-PROS
These are the elite prospects in the class -- they should rank among the top five players at their respective positions in two to three years.
PRO BOWLERS
These prospects are regarded as difference-makers based solely on their talent. They should make immediate contributions as rookies and rank among the top 10 at their position within two to three years.
RED STARS
On the "Move the Sticks" podcast, Daniel Jeremiah and I have previously discussed how scouts will stand on the table for guys they believe will outperform their draft status. In the scouting world, these players are called "red star" guys because they are destined to make their mark in the league despite circumstances. After surveying the 2024 class for players with the right skills and intangibles to perform better than their draft grades, here are my five red-star prospects to watch:
A versatile defender with impressive instincts, awareness and movement skills, Arnold is a plug-and-play starter with outstanding playmaking potential. The Alabama product flashes shutdown corner skills but could make his mark as a slot defender occupying multiple roles as a designated playmaker on a defense that employs a multi-faceted sub-package scheme.
The left-handed gunslinger is a fearless big-play machine. As the top deep-ball passer in the 2024 class, Penix forces opponents to defend the entire field while also displaying the discipline and patience to win utilizing a dink-and-dunk approach when needed. Though his extensive injury history will lead to concerns over his long-term durability, Penix has superstar potential as a polished pocket passer with a high IQ and quick release.
It is hard to find a better fit for the slot-corner role than Sainristil. The receiver-turned-cornerback is a high-IQ defender with the instincts and ball skills to create big plays on the perimeter in key moments. Despite his slender frame (5-foot-9, 182 pounds), Sainristil is built to handle the rigors of the position as a tough-minded, aggressive defender.
Every offensive coordinator in the league is looking for a multi-purpose back with big-play capability as a runner and receiver. Shipley is a slippery scat back with exceptional vision, balance and burst. As a designated playmaker out of the backfield with home-run potential, he could carve out an excellent role as a change-of-pace option in the rotation.
There is always a place in the league for talented interior defenders with non-stop motors. Newton is the Energizer Bunny at the point of attack, and he has a combination of skills that enable him to win with force or finesse. He outworks and outlasts opponents at the line of scrimmage, producing sacks and splash plays on extra-effort attempts in the backfield.