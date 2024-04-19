2024 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

The 2024 running back class lacks a consensus RB1. Though scouts can envision several top prospects making key contributions in prominent roles, the private straw polls I've conducted on this year's draft class with NFL coaches, NFL scouts and other experts in the media suggest teams are undecided on the pecking order at the position. Texas' Jonathan Brooks, Florida State's Trey Benson, Tennessee's Jaylen Wright and Michigan's Blake Corum are intriguing prospects, but evaluators are also paying close attention to Clemson's Will Shipley, Wisconsin's Braelon Allen and Oregon's Bucky Irving as underrated players with upside.

The tight end class is not as loaded as the 2023 group, but Georgia's Brock Bowers is a future All-Pro with a gold jacket-caliber game. He is the mismatch creator every offensive coordinator covets in a flex tight end with Y capabilities. Texas' Ja'Tavion Sanders impresses as a designated seam runner with enticing potential as a red-zone weapon.

Defensively, the 2024 class features several edge and interior defenders with disruptive pass-rush skills. On the edges, Alabama's Dallas Turner, UCLA's Laiatu Latu and Florida State's Jared Verse are dynamic pass rushers who can win with force or finesse. With Penn State's Chop Robinson showing intriguing potential as a speed rusher, teams seeking impact defenders could make a play early in Round 1 for high-end pieces.

Texas' Byron Murphy II and Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton stand out among the defensive tackle class as energetic interior defenders with playmaking skills. Murphy, in particular, displays top-10 talent as an upfield penetrator with disruptive skills.

The scouting community continues to debate the merits of off-ball linebackers, but coaches love "see ball, get ball" defenders with exceptional instincts, awareness and playmaking skills. N.C. State's Payton Wilson is a big-play specialist with a knack for taking the ball away and controlling the game from sideline to sideline. Texas A&M's Edgerrin Cooper and Michigan's Junior Colson are tackling machines with the speed, quickness and range to shrink the field as run and pass defenders.