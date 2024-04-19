2024 NFL Draft: Pro execs, scouts, coaches rank and evaluate the top 20 prospects in this QB class

PROJECTED: Round 1





A five-star recruit and top NFL prospect before he ever stepped on a college football field, Williams kept a grip over three seasons at two schools as the virtually unanimous top player in the 2024 NFL Draft and now is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick of the Chicago Bears.





"I think it's a no-brainer," a rival NFC GM said of the Bears' decision atop the draft board. "In my mind, the talent is a rare one. So, you just go for it. I don't think it's a debate."





In 37 college games (33 starts), Williams completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 10,082 yards and 93 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. He also ran for 945 yards and another 27 TDs.





"He tries to be a hero all the time, but he does some rare, rare stuff in terms of arm talent and just flicking the ball," an NFC scout said. "He can do it all. He's obviously really athletic, explosive, productive. He's got [9 3/4-inch] hands. The ball comes off his hand easy. He throws from ridiculous arm angles. He just plays around too much. He's a man among boys in college football, so he's definitely going to have to speed up his clock and -- depending on the coaching staff and the scheme -- get in rhythm with the offense. But he's such a natural football player with everything that I don't see that being a hiccup at all. The Bears are in good hands there."





At the NFL Scouting Combine, Williams checked in at 6-foot-1 1/8, 214 pounds -- on the smaller side for an NFL QB, but taller than recent No. 1 overall picks Baker Mayfield (6-foot 5/8), Kyler Murray (5-10 1/8) and Bryce Young (5-10 1/8).





"The only thing you really don't like, just strictly on the player, is the height," an AFC executive said. "He is reckless. He does some crazy s---. But at the same time, he creates a lot of big plays. I think you're just gonna have to live with a little bit of that. A lot of arm talent. He's shorter. He's built different than Bryce was. He's got more thickness to himself. Real confident and instinctive, and you can feel that on tape."





Williams has proceeded through the pre-draft process unlike any other prospect. He doesn't have an agent, leaning instead on his own team. He paused pre-draft training to go to Tokyo with his girlfriend. He met with teams and measured at the combine, but passed on standard medical testing. He took only one visit, to the Bears. The unconventional process wasn't unexpected. Caleb's father, Carl -- a successful businessman, including in the athletic training space -- has done things differently since Caleb was young, with the singular goal of preparing his son to be the No. 1 pick. They've clearly defined the goals, are very intentional about achieving them and aren't concerned about looking selfish or different from everyone else. In many ways, Williams is the first NIL QB: a multimillionaire before he enters the league, savvy in his own business affairs and unafraid to question the norm. But beyond the flash of his L.A. penthouse, painted fingernails and designer wardrobe, scouts who dug into Williams' background found a highly driven 22-year-old who is beloved by teammates and has trained his whole life for this moment.





"The further you get away from tape, the more people are making it more about the non-playing factors, whether it's the personality, the dad, etc.," an NFC executive said. "Then you get back to the tape -- he's got the most ‘wow' plays of any quarterback in the draft. And he plays a lot of hero ball because people don't realize he had one of the worst supporting casts of any of the quarterbacks in this draft."





Originally recruited to Oklahoma, Williams started the last seven games in 2021 after replacing Heisman Trophy hopeful Spencer Rattler and earned Freshman All-American honors from various outlets. When Lincoln Riley took the USC job, Williams followed his head coach to Los Angeles. In 2022, he threw 42 touchdown passes, winning the Heisman while leading the Trojans to an 11-3 record.





"Obviously, Lincoln's really good and been highly successful in college, but the style of play is not necessarily the best bridge for [Williams] at the next level," an NFC assistant coach said. "He was able to freelance so much stuff. His superpower is being able to create out of the pocket, extend plays that make for those highlight reels. But that's also not realistic at this level. People are too good, defenses are too good, and you're not playing the Pac-12. But the arm talent is really good. He can put the ball anywhere, has really good touch. I think he's good mechanically. He can make you pay (with his legs), particularly in situations -- third down, in the red area -- because he's not a small dude and he runs pretty powerfully when he wants to. I don't know if I'm going to say he's a superstar -- it's always hard to gauge that. But he has the tools to be a superstar."





At times, Williams could frustrate the Trojans' coaches with how often he played outside the structure of the offense. His completion percentage went up last fall to 68.6, but most of his numbers declined as USC stumbled to 7-5 in the regular season.





"He's an escape artist in terms of his play style," an NFC scouting director said. "The guy can get out of any play, he can throw off-platform, he can run around, make things happen. That is his strength, and that might also be his weakness right now, because he's never throwing from the pocket. He's never throwing on platform. It's a lot of tunnel screens out to the perimeter or he's running for his life. Obviously, the offensive line was a little bit up and down [last] year, the defense was not very good, and he was in a gunfight every single week."





Said an NFC quarterbacks coach: "The big thing with him will be the timing, the rhythm, developing that -- because you don't see him throw a ball on time. But he can make all the throws. He's very Kyler-esque. Just being able to go above the Xs and Os. He's aggressive. I think this kid's as set up for success as any guy walking in the league in the last five years."





The Bears own the No. 1 pick thanks to last year’s trade with Carolina, which drafted Young and finished an NFL-worst 2-15. Meanwhile, Chicago won five of its last eight games and appears to be on the upswing, rather than starting a rebuild. The Bears had the advantage of knowing that Caleb was probably their guy and have spent the past few months executing a plan for putting him in position to succeed. They hired versatile offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who’d had success with different styles of QBs in Seattle. They retained respected O-line coach Chris Morgan to help the run game. They signed running back D’Andre Swift. They traded for six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen. They already have a top-10 caliber defense. They signaled they were all-in on Williams by trading Justin Fields to Pittsburgh over a month ago. When Williams made his pre-draft visit a couple weeks ago, the Bears had him go to dinner with a few key players. Team officials have stayed in touch with Williams since via video chat sessions, just talking football. There still is a matter of agreeing to a contract, which could be more complicated than a normal slotted deal, given the uniqueness of Caleb's draft process thus far. But sources say the quarterback's conversations with the Bears have been very frank and positive. The Williams camp sent the message early about what it wanted -- investment and infrastructure to help Caleb reach his next goal of chasing Tom Brady and winning Super Bowls -- and the Bears so far have delivered.





"He's the most talented," an AFC GM said. "You've got to take him, unless it's just such a s--- show."





Said a veteran AFC assistant coach: "Caleb is clearly No. 1. There's always a bust percentage. But the talent level is as good as I've ever seen."