Five pivotal slots in Round 1 that could change the direction of the 2024 NFL Draft

Quarterback Caleb Williams is the heavy favorite to be Chicago's pick at No. 1 overall, but it's still unclear which passer comes off the board at No. 2. Barring a leak of information in the coming days, Washington's in command of the draft until its pick is announced by Commissioner Roger Goodell.





New Commanders general manager Adam Peters could draw parallels between the skill sets and competitive natures of Michigan national champion J.J. McCarthy and Brock Purdy, the latter of whom Peters helped draft during his time in San Francisco. New Washington OC Kliff Kingsbury may love the quick delivery and dual-threat game of LSU’s Jayden Daniels, or the strong arm and physical stature of UNC's Drake Maye could entice the team into selecting him in the No. 2 slot.





This is not an easy decision for the Commanders, and their choice not only determines the direction of their own franchise, but also the options for two more teams in line for the remaining top-tier prospects at the game's most important position.