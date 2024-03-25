Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says adding another first-round pick about 'flexibility' in 2024 draft, sees 'positive situation' for QB Sam Darnold 

Let's not forget the new addition Minnesota already made to the quarterbacks room, either. After one year spent behind Brock Purdy, Sam Darnold left San Francisco for Minneapolis, where he is currently the best option on the roster.

"Always been a fan of Sam going back to -- you know, I've known him for a long time -- watching him progress through his college career and then ultimately being a high draft pick, having done a full process on him then," O'Connell said of the former No. 3 overall pick of the 2018 draft. "We all go through a quarterback journey in this league, and I use that term very lightly for myself, as well. But it's a journey where you learn and you continue to grow, and ultimately you just want to find yourself in a position in the future to be the best version of yourself and all the things you've learned along the way.

"I think Sam's at that point in his career. I think his best football is ahead of him because of how he's handled the last couple years, whether it's going 4-2 down the stretch in Carolina in '22, or when you turn on the tape of his work in San Francisco, you can tell Kyle (Shanahan), Brian Griese -- these guys did a great job in the next phase of his career. Fundamentals, techniques; things that you look for to see growth.

"I'm excited to get going with Sam because I think we can pick up where he left off last year. Like I've talked about already, love the group of guys that we have around the quarterback position in our offense right now, and I think it's a going to be a really positive situation for Sam."