Ex-Packers RB Aaron Jones on signing with rival Vikings: 'I just wanted to go where I felt wanted'

The Pro Bowl tailback was released Monday after the Packers agreed to terms with former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The 2022 rushing champion, three years Jones' junior, signed for $12 million per year and is set to earn $14.8 million this season. Jones, slated to carry a $17.6 million cap hit in 2024, declined a pay cut, and was instead cut for good.

In Minnesota, he is joining the enemy. However, Jones says he didn't approach his short foray into free agency with any vindictiveness toward Green Bay.

"Just because they didn't re-sign me, it's not fuel to the fire. My fire's already been lit, it's gonna stay lit," Jones explained. "I'm on a mission to be the best running back in the NFL, and I'm glad I get to prove that here in Minnesota with a great organization."

Jones inked a $7 million contract to play one season with the Vikings, guaranteeing him two opportunities to play his former team, including one at Lambeau Field. The running back downplayed the drama of a possible revenge game

"It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be a lot of fun. Just ball, you know what it is?" Jones said. "I've played in hostile situations, hostile areas, whatever, but to me, at the end of that day, it's just gonna be ball. I'm going back to where I used to play at. It's ball. Just go out there and make a statement."

In his final campaign with the Packers, Jones had a subpar regular season, missing six games due to injury while totaling just 889 yards from scrimmage and three scores after four straight 1,000-yard years. The running back turned it on in the playoffs, racking up 226 rushing yards and three touchdowns, leaving Green Bay with flashes of a younger Jones.

After the whiplash of his brilliant postseason run following by an unceremonious release, that Jones is on to Minnesota.

"Honestly, I don't even know who's on their roster," Jones said of the Packers. "After I got released, I've turned straight to the Vikings, and this is my focus. I'm not worried about the Packers. I'm a Minnesota Viking."