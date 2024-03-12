Vikings expected to sign QB Sam Darnold to one-year deal worth up to $10 million

Sam Darnold is heading to Minnesota.
The Vikings are expected to sign the veteran quarterback to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday night.
With Kirk Cousins agreeing to a four-year contract with the Falcons, Darnold gets an opportunity for a fresh start and to possibly become a starter for head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft, is set to play on his fourth NFL team heading into his seventh season. In 66 games played, Darnold has thrown for 12,064 passing yards, 63 touchdowns, 63 interceptions with 56 career starts.
After spending his first three seasons with the Jets, Darnold was traded to the Panthers, going 8-9 as a starter over a pair of seasons. Darnold went on to sign with the 49ers and compete for the backup role against Trey Lance. Darnold won the competition, leading to San Francisco trading Lance to the Cowboys.
In 2023, Darnold appeared in 10 games and he started the final regular season game against the Rams. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in the finale.
After losing a franchise quarterback in Cousins, the Vikings have quickly acted to sign Darnold as a potential stopgap addition with the potential of finding their future franchise QB in the draft.