Vikings signing ex-Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to four-year, $76 million deal

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 01:18 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings added some pop to the pass rush in free agency.

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings have agreed to terms on a four-year, $76 million contract with edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, per sources informed of the situation.

The $19 million-per-year average places Greenard just outside the top tier of paid pass rushers, currently ranking 14th among edge players, per Over The Cap.

The 26-year-old former third-round pick by Houston generated 12.5 sacks and 22 QB hits in 2023 with the Texans. Greenard boasts a quick first step, allowing him to blow by tackles and disrupt the passing game. His 2.56 time to pressure was the fifth-fastest in the NFL last season, per Next Gen Stats.

The athletic playmaker's 3.3 sack percentage was the fourth-highest among players with at least 300 pass-rush reps last season, but he wasn't a one-trick pony. Greenard's 7.6 stop percentage against the run was the third-highest, per NGS.

Greenard is an ascending young talent who should fit well in Brian Flores' system. A young edge rusher with previous production is the type of talent teams should seek out in free agency. The Vikings plucking Greenard for less than $20 million annually is a solid move for the club.

Agreeing to a big-money deal with Greenard likely spells the end to 29-year-old Danielle Hunter's run in Minnesota. Adding the younger Greenard ensures the Vikings will retain a dynamic edge presence with Hunter expected to get bigger money on the open market.

During the NFL's two-day negotiating window, teams can discuss contract terms with a player's agent, but no formal deal can be signed until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 13.

