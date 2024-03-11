Vikings signing ex-Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to four-year, $76 million deal

The athletic playmaker's 3.3 sack percentage was the fourth-highest among players with at least 300 pass-rush reps last season, but he wasn't a one-trick pony. Greenard's 7.6 stop percentage against the run was the third-highest, per NGS.

Greenard is an ascending young talent who should fit well in Brian Flores' system. A young edge rusher with previous production is the type of talent teams should seek out in free agency. The Vikings plucking Greenard for less than $20 million annually is a solid move for the club.

Agreeing to a big-money deal with Greenard likely spells the end to 29-year-old Danielle Hunter's run in Minnesota. Adding the younger Greenard ensures the Vikings will retain a dynamic edge presence with Hunter expected to get bigger money on the open market.