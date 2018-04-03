Rams acquire Brandin Cooks in trade with Patriots

Unlike most frequently dealt players, this move isn't a knock on Cooks, but instead a team swapping one asset for another to fit its needs. While Tom Brady is losing his best yards-per-catch target in his career (Cooks averaged 16.6 yards), New England is now armed with multiple first- and second-round picks, which sounds like the right pile to toss into discussions to move up to potentially select a quarterback. Brady might be battling time but the calendar doesn't move backward, and with the departure of Jimmy Garoppolo via trade, the Patriots appear primed to pick Brady's successor.