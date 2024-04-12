2024 NFL Draft: Brock Bowers headlines 6 first-round wild cards; what is Michael Penix Jr.'s ceiling/floor?

Draft ceiling: 9) Chicago Bears

9) Chicago Bears Draft floor: 19) Los Angeles Rams





As the most refined pass rusher in the 2024 class, Latu has created quite the buzz within the scouting community due to his long-term potential as a disruptive force. The UCLA standout's edge-rushing prowess resulted in 23.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss over the past two seasons, with the 6-5, 259-pounder flashing a dizzying array of moves to blow past blockers. Latu wreaks havoc on foes ill-equipped to deal with his varied techniques, from his nifty Euro step to his slick two-handed swipe to his nasty dip-and-rip maneuver.





Though scouts are salivating over his potential as a premier pass-rushing specialist, his past medical issue is the unknown factor on his ultimate draft position. After suffering a serious neck injury, Latu was forced to medically retire at Washington in 2021. He transferred to UCLA, was cleared to play and starred for the Bruins. But the history still casts uncertainty on where he'll end up being selected.