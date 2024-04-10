AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft





BURNING QUESTION: Are the Patriots married to taking a quarterback at No. 3, or will they go with the best player available?





This question will be answered in a few weeks, but it’s about more than just how the Patriots spend their highly valuable draft selection -- it’s about the future course of the franchise. Bill Belichick is gone, Jerod Mayo is in as his replacement, and Eliot Wolf is effectively the team’s general manager, making for an unpredictable regime as it currently stands. Wolf has history in high places around the NFL, but this is his first job as the final decision-maker, and boy, does he have a decision ahead of him. Will the remaining quarterbacks after Nos. 1 and 2 are (presumably) spent on signal-callers be good enough for Wolf to use a pick on one of them? Or are Jacoby Brissett, Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke good enough options for Wolf to look elsewhere (i.e., Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.) at No. 3? As we all know, the NFL starts and ends at quarterback, but we don’t know how Mayo, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt and Wolf feel about their current depth chart. We do know the Patriots haven’t had a quality option under center since Tom Brady left, and they have an opportunity to change that -- if they believe in one of the available passers strongly enough. Otherwise, with so much change having already taken place in Foxborough, it will be interesting to see what type of product Mayo puts out in his first year as a head coach.