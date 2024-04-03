Doug Pederson views Gabe Davis as 'Swiss Army knife' in Jaguars offense

"Just his style of play. He's big, he runs extremely well, he's physical as far as blocking. There's a reason why he averaged about 80-plus targets a year. He's a down-the-field guy, much like Marvin Jones (Jr.) our first year," said Pederson.

"... not the same speed guy as Calvin, but can affect the defense down the field, is something that we look for opposite of WR] [Zay Jones and mixing in with WR] [Christian (Kirk). Just excited to have him and work with him."

Davis was a big-play maven during his time in Buffalo. The wideout generated 27 touchdown catches since entering the NFL in 2020 (T-14th in the NFL in that span). According to Next Gen Stats, Davis has 17 deep receiving TDs since 2020 (T-3rd in NFL, including playoffs)

Davis has 16.7 yards per catch in his career (1st in NFL since 2020, min. 150 catches). The biggest question is whether he can be more consistent in Jacksonville after going full games without a catch during his time in Buffalo.

The big-bodied wideout should immediately help jumpstart the Jags' running game as an above-average blocker from the receiver position.