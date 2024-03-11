Jaguars signing ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis to three-year, $39 million contract

A big-play maven, Davis generated a first down or touchdown on 76.7 percent of his catches, most in the league since 2020.

Inconsistency in Buffalo was the biggest question heading into free agency. In 2023, he earned three games with 100-plus receiving yards but had five games with zero catches.

The Jaguars hope that was simply a byproduct of the Bills offense.

Davis has top-end speed to threaten defenses deep and is a willing, physical blocker at the position, something that should help the Jaguars' running game, which struggled last season.

Davis' skillset is a solid complement to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in Jacksonville, giving Lawrence a diverse crew who can win at all levels. Adding Davis provides size and physicality to the Jags' WR corps.

Agreeing to terms with Davis would seem to spell the end of Calvin Ridley's run with the team after one year. The top WR hitting the market after franchise tags and re-signings, the Jags moving on is a sign that Ridley's price tag could be soaring.