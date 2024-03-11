 Skip to main content
Jaguars signing ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis to three-year, $39 million contract

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 01:56 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars added speedster Gabe Davis to Doug Pederson's offense in free agency.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jags agreed to terms with Davis on a three-year, $39 million contract that's worth up to $50 million, per sources informed of the deal.

The $13 million-per-year contract currently ranks 23rd among all wideouts in annual average -- a relatively level-headed deal at a time in free agency when contracts can get loopy.

The 24-year-old wideout gives Trevor Lawrence a field-stretching weapon. According to Next Gen Stats, Davis has 17 deep receiving TDs since 2020, tied for the third-most in the NFL, including playoffs, behind only Tyreek Hill and Mike Evans. Davis has generated 16.7 yards per reception in his career, tops in the NFL since he entered the league in 2020 (min. 150 rec).

A big-play maven, Davis generated a first down or touchdown on 76.7 percent of his catches, most in the league since 2020.

Inconsistency in Buffalo was the biggest question heading into free agency. In 2023, he earned three games with 100-plus receiving yards but had five games with zero catches.

The Jaguars hope that was simply a byproduct of the Bills offense.

Davis has top-end speed to threaten defenses deep and is a willing, physical blocker at the position, something that should help the Jaguars' running game, which struggled last season.

Davis' skillset is a solid complement to Christian Kirk and Zay Jones in Jacksonville, giving Lawrence a diverse crew who can win at all levels. Adding Davis provides size and physicality to the Jags' WR corps.

Agreeing to terms with Davis would seem to spell the end of Calvin Ridley's run with the team after one year. The top WR hitting the market after franchise tags and re-signings, the Jags moving on is a sign that Ridley's price tag could be soaring.

During the NFL's two-day negotiating window, teams can discuss contract terms with a player's agent, but no formal deal can be signed until the new league year opens at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

