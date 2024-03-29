Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

A tackling machine, Oluokun has continued his road-clearing ways the past two seasons in Jacksonville. With the Jags, he's generated 357 combined tackles and led the NFL in solo tackles each of the past two campaigns.

The 28-year-old is as stout as they come against the run, a stellar pass rusher when called upon, and is good in coverage. He's the complete package in the middle of Jacksonville's defense, and they were wise to lock the playmaker up for the foreseeable future.