Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

The Jacksonville Jaguars locked down stud linebacker Foye Oluokun for the long haul.
The Jags are signing Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source informed of the pact. The team later announced the contract.
Oluokun had been slated to enter the final year of his contract with just $1 million in guaranteed salary, per Over The Cap. Presumably, the new deal will lower the linebacker's $21.75 million cap hit in 2024.
The $11.25 million per-year average on the new contract slots Oluokun as the eighth highest-paid off-ball LB.
A tackling machine, Oluokun has continued his road-clearing ways the past two seasons in Jacksonville. With the Jags, he's generated 357 combined tackles and led the NFL in solo tackles each of the past two campaigns.
The 28-year-old is as stout as they come against the run, a stellar pass rusher when called upon, and is good in coverage. He's the complete package in the middle of Jacksonville's defense, and they were wise to lock the playmaker up for the foreseeable future.