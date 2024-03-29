 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jaguars LB Foye Oluokun signs new four-year, $45 million contract

Published: Mar 29, 2024 at 09:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jacksonville Jaguars locked down stud linebacker Foye Oluokun for the long haul.

The Jags are signing Oluokun to a new four-year, $45 million deal that includes $22.5 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source informed of the pact. The team later announced the contract.

Oluokun had been slated to enter the final year of his contract with just $1 million in guaranteed salary, per Over The Cap. Presumably, the new deal will lower the linebacker's $21.75 million cap hit in 2024.

Related Links

The $11.25 million per-year average on the new contract slots Oluokun as the eighth highest-paid off-ball LB.

A tackling machine, Oluokun has continued his road-clearing ways the past two seasons in Jacksonville. With the Jags, he's generated 357 combined tackles and led the NFL in solo tackles each of the past two campaigns.

The 28-year-old is as stout as they come against the run, a stellar pass rusher when called upon, and is good in coverage. He's the complete package in the middle of Jacksonville's defense, and they were wise to lock the playmaker up for the foreseeable future.

Related Content

news

Brandon Aiyuk on contract talks with 49ers: 'I'm trying to get what I deserve'

49ers general manager John Lynch dismissed Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors this week. On Thursday, Aiyuk joined the Nightcap podcast where he voiced his side.
news

Chiefs signing Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit from International Player Pathway program

Officially done with scrums, Louis Rees-Zammit has found an NFL home. The Chiefs are signing the Welsh rugby star, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Andrew Berry: Browns keeping 'conservative' approach with Nick Chubb's recovery 

Speaking with local reporters at the NFL's Annual League Meeting, Browns general manager Andrew Berry says the club is keeping a "conservative" approaching with running back Nick Chubb for the 2024 season.
news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.
news

Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

New Jaguars defensive lineman Arik Armstead understands the business of football, but that doesn't stop him from feeling disrespected by the San Francisco 49ers' pay cut request that eventually led him to Jacksonville.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.
news

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday. After sitting out on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract

Jadeveon Clowney and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced Wednesday. Clowney, 31, returns to the Carolinas after 10 seasons in Houston, Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland and Baltimore.