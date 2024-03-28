Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

Armstead didn't earn a postseason award in 2023, but did play quality football, logging 27 tackles, five sacks a defensive grade of 81.9, per Pro Football Focus. That production is indeed worth more than $6 million per year on the open market, justifying Armstead's feelings when presented with the offer.

"It's crazy how, being in this position, you'll start to even question yourself a little bit," Armstead revealed. "For a split second, I was like, 'Dang, am I really not like that?' No, ain't no way, bruh.

"If 32 teams had an opportunity for me to be on their team for $6 million, I think every team in the league would do that in a heartbeat."

This revelation came at the end of a lengthy explanation, in which Armstead attempted to detail how he understands the business of football, his worth on the open market and also how he values the relationships he'd built in San Francisco. He wasn't out to burn a bridge, but simply open up about how he ended up in Jacksonville, even if that process did hurt him emotionally.

Armstead wouldn't have reached Duval County if the 49ers hadn't first released him. That came only after a prolonged procedure prompted the 49ers' request for him to take a pay cut. And when the aforementioned number didn't meet Armstead's expectations, it was time for the two to part.

Armstead admitted he saw this result coming.

"Heading into this season, I kind of felt like I might play myself out of being in San Francisco," Armstead said. "I kinda had that sense and feeling a bit heading into the season that it might be a possibility. ... I understand the business of football and I can see it. It would be hard to have two $20 million defensive tackles and a $30 million defensive end and all this talent on our team; it's an abundance of talent."