 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jaguars' Arik Armstead felt 'extremely disrespected' by 49ers' pay cut request before his release

Published: Mar 28, 2024 at 05:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Arik Armstead's move to Jacksonville made sense on a number of fronts.

With Javon Hargrave and Nick Bosa on the defensive line, the 49ers couldn't afford to keep Armstead. When he took a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Jaguars, it was nothing more than a talented veteran capitalizing on the business of football.

However, as Armstead revealed on his podcast -- yes, everyone truly has a podcast these days -- Third and Long, his parting with the 49ers didn't come without a bit of a sting in the form of a lowball offer.

"They extended an offer to me of $6 million for a one-year deal with incentives to go up to $8 (million)," Armstead explained. "When they sent that over, I did feel extremely disrespected. I don't feel that that level of compensation is [anywhere] near the type of player that I am.

"Not even just the type of player that I am, what I have committed to the game, what I have committed to my team, what I have committed to the organization and my community. I didn't feel like it was representative of who I am as a player and a person."

Related Links

Armstead didn't earn a postseason award in 2023, but did play quality football, logging 27 tackles, five sacks a defensive grade of 81.9, per Pro Football Focus. That production is indeed worth more than $6 million per year on the open market, justifying Armstead's feelings when presented with the offer.

"It's crazy how, being in this position, you'll start to even question yourself a little bit," Armstead revealed. "For a split second, I was like, 'Dang, am I really not like that?' No, ain't no way, bruh.

"If 32 teams had an opportunity for me to be on their team for $6 million, I think every team in the league would do that in a heartbeat."

This revelation came at the end of a lengthy explanation, in which Armstead attempted to detail how he understands the business of football, his worth on the open market and also how he values the relationships he'd built in San Francisco. He wasn't out to burn a bridge, but simply open up about how he ended up in Jacksonville, even if that process did hurt him emotionally.

Armstead wouldn't have reached Duval County if the 49ers hadn't first released him. That came only after a prolonged procedure prompted the 49ers' request for him to take a pay cut. And when the aforementioned number didn't meet Armstead's expectations, it was time for the two to part.

Armstead admitted he saw this result coming.

"Heading into this season, I kind of felt like I might play myself out of being in San Francisco," Armstead said. "I kinda had that sense and feeling a bit heading into the season that it might be a possibility. ... I understand the business of football and I can see it. It would be hard to have two $20 million defensive tackles and a $30 million defensive end and all this talent on our team; it's an abundance of talent."

In the end, San Francisco didn't have enough room in its cupboard to keep it from spilling out onto the counter. Out went Armstead, who played through a right meniscus injury in the postseason all the way through Super Bowl LVIII before undergoing surgery, and ended up acquiring a new uniform for the first time in his career.

Related Content

news

Seahawks QB Sam Howell confident in ability to play consistent, smarter football if 'opportunity' arises

Sam Howell has joined the Seattle Seahawks as a backup after leading the NFL in interceptions in 2023, but he remains confident in his ability to fix what went wrong with the Washington Commanders should the opportunity to take the field arise.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Adam Thielen: 'Everything was stacked against' Bryce Young in rookie season with Panthers

Bryce Young battled through a rough rookie campaign. However, Carolina's Adam Thielen said that the QB's ability to keep his head on straight while everything around him essentially burned showed promise.
news

Sean McVay confirms Steve Avila will move from left guard to center on Rams' upgraded O-line

The Los Angeles Rams didn't enter the offseason planning to re-shuffle their interior offensive line, but that's how things unfolded. After multiple free agency moves, head coach Sean McVay had three stud guards and no center. The natural move, if unexpected at the outset, was to push Steve Avila from guard to center, where he played more than 1,000 snaps at TCU.
news

Free-agent RB J.K. Dobbins to visit Chargers on Thursday after being cleared for football activities

Free-agent running back J.K Dobbins could be in for a reunion with offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dobbins is scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Watch UNC quarterback Drake Maye's pro day live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET

Drake Maye will have his chance to throw on Thursday. After sitting out on-field drills at the NFL Scouting Combine, the quarterback plans to work out for scouts at UNC's pro day, which can be seen live on NFL+ at 3:30 p.m. ET. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney on two-year, $20 million contract

Jadeveon Clowney and the Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms on a contract, the team announced Wednesday. Clowney, 31, returns to the Carolinas after 10 seasons in Houston, Seattle, Tennessee, Cleveland and Baltimore.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn stresses patience with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals

Cincinnati Bengals exec Katie Blackburn recently discussed the pending contract negotiations with standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
news

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie compares Saquon Barkley's versatility to LeSean McCoy, Brian Westbrook

The Philadelphia Eagles are eager to see what Saquon Barkley will add to their offense. Owner Jeffrey Lurie this week compared the addition to former Philly greats LeSean McCoy and Brian Westbrook.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers' offseason moves designed for team to 'get better as quickly as possible'

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting that the goal is swift improvement after years of sputtering in the playoffs.