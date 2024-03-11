Niners to release Arik Armstead after defensive lineman declined pay cut

A solid contributor for the 49ers' mighty defense despite never making a Pro Bowl, the 30-year-old has 33.5 sacks, 88 QB hits, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his career.

He was consistently clutch in the playoffs, where he added eight sacks, including a takedown of Patrick Mahomes during a losing effort in Super Bowl LVIII.

Armstead's high-water mark as a pro came in the 2019 season, when he amassed 10 sacks and cashed in the following offseason with a five-year contract.

That deal had one year remaining and was set to count $28.4 million against San Francisco's cap in 2024 while paying Armstead $17.4 million in base salary.

With the 49ers looking to save money as they continue to try to get over the Super Bowl hump, Armstead was reportedly unwilling to serve as an avenue to do so.