 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Deebo Samuel laments Niners' latest 'heartbreaking' Super Bowl loss 

Published: Mar 06, 2024 at 07:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reached the precipice of the mountaintop twice in the past five years but have yet to complete the journey's goal.

The Niners have taken four trips to the NFC Championship game and made two Super Bowls in the past five years but hoisted zero Lombardi Trophies.

Samuel, joining the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday, lamented the missed opportunities.

"Two in five years. It's pretty rough," he said. "Being right there, the two that we've been in, just falling short, it's just so heartbreaking. At the end of the day you've got to move on and, you know, it's the next year, and we're just going to continue to do what we set out to do."

Related Links

The star wideout knows that each opportunity is precious, and falling short twice to Kansas City on the biggest stage stings.

"People just say, 'You know, there's always the next year,'" he said. "But I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we were at, so it's not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl. It takes everything."

Despite the gloomy mood in San Francisco entering the offseason following another failed postseason run under Kyle Shanahan, Samuel hasn't lost faith that his club can finally secure that elusive Super Bowl ring.

"If you look at it, we still got 90, 95 percent of the guys that's coming back," he said. "I got all the faith in the world in this team that we have. It's cool and all, four out of five NFC championships, making two Super Bowls, that's all cool, fine and dandy, but it's not cool when you're not the team at the end of the year holding the Lombardi. Everybody on this team has one goal, and I hope we set out and we get it done."

Related Content

news

Ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright on joining 49ers' coaching staff: 'This isn't some vendetta move'

Longtime Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright confirmed he has joined the rival San Francisco 49ers as assistant linebackers coach, but he made clear it is not "some vendetta move."
news

Colts place franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts are placing the franchise tag on wide receiver Michael Pittman, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per a source.
news

Patriots place transition tag on safety Kyle Dugger

The Pats are placing the transition tag on Kyle Dugger, keeping the safety off the market and giving them a chance to match any offers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.
news

Bears place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

The Chicago Bears used their franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson ahead of Tuesday's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Seahawks release veteran safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

Seattle's secondary will look quite different next season under new head coach Mike Macdonald. The Seahawks released safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs on Tuesday.
news

Jaguars place franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen 

Jacksonville won't let its breakout star test free agency. The Jaguars are expected to use their franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Texans re-signing TE Dalton Schultz to three-year, $36 million contract

The Houston Texans agreed to terms on a three-year, $36 million contract to keep Dalton Schultz in Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Buccaneers place franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Buccaneers placed the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr., NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike receives franchise tag after breakout 2023 season

The Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Justin Madubuike ahead of Tuesday's deadline, the team announced
news

Giants won't use franchise tag on Saquon Barkley; RB headed to free agency

The New York Giants will not use their franchise tag on star running back Saquon Barkley ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.