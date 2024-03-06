Deebo Samuel laments Niners' latest 'heartbreaking' Super Bowl loss 

"People just say, 'You know, there's always the next year,'" he said. "But I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we were at, so it's not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl. It takes everything."

"If you look at it, we still got 90, 95 percent of the guys that's coming back," he said. "I got all the faith in the world in this team that we have. It's cool and all, four out of five NFC championships, making two Super Bowls, that's all cool, fine and dandy, but it's not cool when you're not the team at the end of the year holding the Lombardi. Everybody on this team has one goal, and I hope we set out and we get it done."