Deebo Samuel laments Niners' latest 'heartbreaking' Super Bowl loss 

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reached the precipice of the mountaintop twice in the past five years but have yet to complete the journey's goal.
The Niners have taken four trips to the NFC Championship game and made two Super Bowls in the past five years but hoisted zero Lombardi Trophies.
Samuel, joining the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday, lamented the missed opportunities.
"Two in five years. It's pretty rough," he said. "Being right there, the two that we've been in, just falling short, it's just so heartbreaking. At the end of the day you've got to move on and, you know, it's the next year, and we're just going to continue to do what we set out to do."
The star wideout knows that each opportunity is precious, and falling short twice to Kansas City on the biggest stage stings.
"People just say, 'You know, there's always the next year,'" he said. "But I heard that in 2019 and it took four more years to get where we were at, so it's not that easy as people think to get to the Super Bowl. It takes everything."
Despite the gloomy mood in San Francisco entering the offseason following another failed postseason run under Kyle Shanahan, Samuel hasn't lost faith that his club can finally secure that elusive Super Bowl ring.
"If you look at it, we still got 90, 95 percent of the guys that's coming back," he said. "I got all the faith in the world in this team that we have. It's cool and all, four out of five NFC championships, making two Super Bowls, that's all cool, fine and dandy, but it's not cool when you're not the team at the end of the year holding the Lombardi. Everybody on this team has one goal, and I hope we set out and we get it done."