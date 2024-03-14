 Skip to main content
Jaguars set to sign ex-49ers DL Arik Armstead

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 04:11 PM
Jeremy Bergman

After nine seasons in Northern California, Arik Armstead is headed to North Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to sign the veteran defensive lineman, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday, per sources.

Armstead's acquisition comes just one day after the San Francisco 49ers officially released him. The 30-year-old declined a pay cut, Rapoport reported Sunday, a decision that preceded his ouster after nearly a decade in the Bay Area.

In Jacksonville, Armstead will line up in a studded front seven that boasts the likes of Josh Allen, Foye Oluokun, Roy Robertson-Harris, Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd and others. The veteran defensive lineman's signing recalls that of Calais Campbell in 2017, when the Jaguars' "Sacksonville" defense dominated the NFL and came within a quarter of the Super Bowl.

The Jaguars have been incredibly active so far in free agency. Jacksonville has added receivers Gabe Davis and Devin Duvernay, center Mitch Morse and safety Darnell Savage; traded for former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones; and retained Allen via the tag and interior lineman Ezra Cleveland via an extension. Armstead is so far the 6-foot-7 cherry on top.

After a shortened 2022 campaign, Armstead bounced back with five sacks and 13 QB hits in 12 games in 2023. The veteran returned for the playoffs after five games away and came up big in Super Bowl LVIII with a sack of Patrick Mahomes. It was his last with San Francisco.

Armstead started 97 of 116 regular-season games played with the 49ers, leaving the organization with 33.5 sacks, 88 QB hits and 43 tackles for loss.

Jacksonville will hope that Armstead can provide similar production in warmer climes and help turn its middle-of-the-road defense into a Super Bowl-caliber unit.

news

Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks

The Commanders are trading quarterback Sam Howell, a 2024 fourth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick to the Seahawks in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick, NFL network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

D.J. Reader agrees to two-year, $27.25M contract with Lions

Veteran defensive tackle D.J. Reader has agreed to terms on a two-year, $27.25 million contract with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday
news

Dolphins signing CB Kendall Fuller to two-year contract worth up to $16.5 million

The Miami Dolphins are signing cornerback Kendall Fuller, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. Fuller, 29, was the top remaining corner available in free agency.
news

Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack agree to contract restructures to remain with Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers kept their pass rush duo together despite massive cap figures entering 2024. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack agreed to restructured contracts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
news

New Ravens RB Derrick Henry has message for doubters: 'Tell them to keep watching'

New Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry had a simple message to people wondering if his play will fall off once he turns 30: "Tell them to keep watching."
news

NFL looking into potential tampering by Falcons, Eagles before start of free agency

The league is looking into potential tampering by the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of free agency as part of its standard review process, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore

The Atlanta Falcons are trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport. Ridder was made expendable after Atlanta landed Kirk Cousins in free agency.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes agree to contract extensions through 2027 season

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have agreed to contract extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes that will keep them under contract through the 2027 season.
news

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy on being traded to Cleveland: 'I feel like I'm wanted here'

Following his trade from the Denver Broncos, WR Jerry Jeudy told the Cleveland media that it's good to be with a Browns team that sought him out. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners trade for Texans' Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line

The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.