Jaguars set to sign ex-49ers DL Arik Armstead

In Jacksonville, Armstead will line up in a studded front seven that boasts the likes of Josh Allen, Foye Oluokun, Roy Robertson-Harris, Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd and others. The veteran defensive lineman's signing recalls that of Calais Campbell in 2017, when the Jaguars' "Sacksonville" defense dominated the NFL and came within a quarter of the Super Bowl.

After a shortened 2022 campaign, Armstead bounced back with five sacks and 13 QB hits in 12 games in 2023. The veteran returned for the playoffs after five games away and came up big in Super Bowl LVIII with a sack of Patrick Mahomes. It was his last with San Francisco.

Armstead started 97 of 116 regular-season games played with the 49ers, leaving the organization with 33.5 sacks, 88 QB hits and 43 tackles for loss.