Jaguars place franchise tag on linebacker Josh Allen 

Otherwise, Allen will play on the tag or perhaps come to a modified one-year contract such as running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs did last offseason. Allen's tag continued a busy Tuesday for the Jaguars, who parted ways with defensive backs Rayshawn Jenkins and Darious Williams earlier in the day.

A Pro Bowler with 10.5 sacks during his rookie year in 2019, Allen missed half of 2020 with a knee injury before contributing 7.5 and 7.0 sacks the next two seasons, respectively.

Faced with a prove-it campaign playing on his fifth-year rookie option last season, Allen put together a monstrous display of his worth.

The 26-year-old edge rusher made his second Pro Bowl thanks to a career-high 17.5 sacks, tied for second in the league and accounting for nearly half of Jacksonville's 40 sacks as a team.

His 33 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss also marked personal bests, to which he added 66 tackles, two forced fumbles and his second career interception.

He was a standout on a disappointing Jags defense, which ranked 17th in points and 22nd in yards, and will once again be counted on as the unit transitions to a new coordinator, Ryan Nielsen.

The tag also ensures Jacksonville can again pair Allen with third-year linebacker Travon Walker, who started to live up to his billing as the 2022 No. 1 overall pick by logging 10 sacks last season on Allen's opposite edge.

Whether Jacksonville keeps the dynamic duo together just for 2024 or locks down Allen with a big-money second contract remains to be seen.

For now, Allen is set to play a second straight year without the security of a long-term pact.