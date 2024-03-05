NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
FRANCHISE TAG
- LB Brian Burns has been given the franchise tag for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Darious Williams will be released by Jacksonville, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. Williams had a $10.5 million cap hit in 2024. The cornerback tallied 19 passes defensed and four interceptions in 2023.
FRANCHISE TAG
- RB Saquon Barkley will not receive the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The longtime Giant is headed to free agency.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE C.J. Uzomah is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Over two years in New York, Uzomah, 31, tallied 29 receptions for 290 yards and three scores in 27 games.