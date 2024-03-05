 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 5

Published: Mar 05, 2024 at 10:31 AM Updated: Mar 05, 2024 at 11:16 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

FRANCHISE TAG

  • LB Brian Burns has been given the franchise tag for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

  • CB ﻿﻿﻿Darious Williams﻿﻿﻿ will be released by Jacksonville, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per a source. Williams had a $10.5 million cap hit in 2024. The cornerback tallied 19 passes defensed and four interceptions in 2023.
New York Giants
New York Giants

FRANCHISE TAG

  • RB ﻿﻿Saquon Barkley﻿﻿ will not receive the franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The longtime Giant is headed to free agency.
New York Jets
New York Jets

ROSTER CUTS

  • TE ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿C.J. Uzomah﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Over two years in New York, Uzomah, 31, tallied 29 receptions for 290 yards and three scores in 27 games.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.