Bears place franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson

"In the process of getting Jaylon Johnson done, conversations are going well at this time," Poles said in Indianapolis. "We feel like we've done a really good job coming to the table strong, showing the respect that he's due."

Poles added he'd like to avoid the franchise tag, but is using it to protect the Bears from losing Johnson to free agency. Chicago will have until roughly mid-July to get a long-term deal done after tagging Johnson.

The tag is certainly worth it to retain control of Johnson, a corner who earned a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro nod in 2023 after setting a new career-high with four interceptions, allowing the lowest passer rating in the NFL and finishing with the highest defensive grade among all cornerbacks in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.