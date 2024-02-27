 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Bears GM Ryan Poles would need offer that would 'help our organization significantly' to trade No. 1 overall pick

Published: Feb 27, 2024 at 12:25 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Bears general manager Ryan Poles, to the dismay of many, did not reveal his "masterplan" as it relates to quarterback Justin Fields and the 2024 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick.

However, Poles outlined that if Chicago is to move on from the top pick for a second straight season, the cost would have to match that which the Panthers paid last year to the Bears.

"It's hard to say right now," Poles told reporters Tuesday at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, "but it's gotta help our organization significantly to move around, because we saw what it did last year. And I'm looking for that type of return ticket to improve our football team."

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Super Bowl weekend that the Bears would need a historic haul to trade the top pick again. Poles provided somewhat of a guideline, as he and Chicago received the ninth-overall pick in 2023, a second-round selection in 2023, a first-round pick in 2024 (which became said No. 1 overall choice), a second-round pick in 2025, and receiver DJ Moore for the 2023 No. 1 overall choice.

Former first-round pick Fields' name has been bandied about in trade rumblings prior to the season even ending. Recently, he underscored he'd like to remain in Chicago, but more than anything would like to move on to a conclusion.

Related Links

Poles said he wants to "do right by Justin," but offered little in terms of a timeline for a decision as to whether they'll trade Fields or keep him and likely move the top pick.

"The first pick, quarterback situation, contrary to reports out there, I have no masterplan to present to everyone today," Poles said to open the presser. "This is an opportunity for us to continue to gather information. Learn about the different players in the draft. Listen to what opportunities could come up. And then at the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision that we can for the Chicago Bears. It will not be based on fear of what could happen with this, what could happen with that. We're going to put our information together and make the best decision."

Fields is entering his fourth NFL season -- and his last under his current rookie contract unless the Bears pick up his fifth-year option. He's 10-28 since 2021 as a starter -- the worst record in the league in that time, per NFL Research -- and battled injuries. However, his fleet feet and strong arm have provided highlights aplenty and flashed promise.

Should the Bears trade away Fields, they'd also continue a never-ending cycle of starting quarterbacks that's been the scourge of Chicago. The Bears, who have had just five Pro Bowl QBs in their existence, have had 12 different QBs start a game since 2016 -- tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

With a quarterback-rich draft, the Bears would have a shot to take USC's Caleb Williams, Daniel Jeremiah's top-ranked prospect, or any other of a stellar QB class (such as Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, etc.).

Poles was asked in particular about Williams and rumors of the Trojans product having reservations of playing for Chicago. The Bears GM said he had no concerns and had not heard anything in regard to that.

"No. No. No concerns about that at all," Poles said. "I would love to know why, if that was the case. Like I said, I think as a young quarterback, and I've been around it, the infrastructure is important, and I think we've made really good progress in terms of having really good infrastructure for whoever were to come in or if Justin were to stay here as well."

There are other quandaries for Poles to answer, namely the future of Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Johnson, like Fields, has made it known he'd like to stay in the Windy City, but his mind is on the business side of things. At this point, Poles believes he and Johnson are on the right track to a long-term extension.

"In the process of getting Jaylon Johnson done, conversations are going well at this time," Poles said. "We feel like we've done a really good job coming to the table strong, showing the respect that he's due."

Poles added he'd like to avoid applying the franchise tag to Johnson.

While Johnson's future has taken a positive hue, Fields' remains unclear. Poles has been in communication with him, though.

"I've always felt, and I told him after the season when we had our exit meetings, that transparency and communication is key in these moments, and I told him we would do that," Poles said. "So, I've been in contact with his team and kind of let them know what we're looking at, how things might play out. And that we'll continue to communicate as we move forward. Again, I understand how uncomfortable that is for him, but against like I told him and I think he understands, it's part of this business. It is a unique situation. I'll continue that communication with them."

It is a unique situation, but one the Bears are faced with for a second consecutive year.

Thus, Poles has a similar asking price for the No. 1 pick and a conundrum that's yet to be answered as the combine swings into gear.

"It's unique," he said. "But I would say our approach is exactly the same in terms of we have to look at every option and determine what's best for our team."

Related Content

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach says re-signing Chris Jones is 'at the top' of team's to-do list

Star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones is set to hit free agency next month. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach told reporters on Tuesday that Jones is the team's top offseason priority.
news

Broncos head coach Sean Payton: Decision on Russell Wilson's future coming 'within the next two weeks'

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Tuesday from the NFL Scouting Combine that he anticipates a decision on quarterback Russell Wilson coming "within the next two weeks."
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen: Using franchise tag on RB Saquon Barkley for second time not 'off the table'

Speaking Tuesday from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said that he was pleasantly surprised by the amount of cap space the team would have to work with to bring back pending free agent RB Saquon Barkley, also adding he wouldn't rule out using the franchise tag on him for a second straight season.
news

Patriots exec Eliot Wolf to have final say during 2024 NFL Draft, wants to model approach after Packers

New England Patriots director of scouting Eliot Wolf will have final say during the 2024 NFL Draft and plans to model his approach after what he did during his time with the Green Bay Packers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike Macdonald on Geno Smith, Drew Lock being part of Seahawks' future: 'That's a tough question'

After 14 seasons with Pete Carroll as a constant in Seattle, the Seahawks' fate is now in the hands of head coach Mike Macdonald, who doesn't have an answer at the moment about Geno Smith and Drew Lock's futures in the quarterback room.
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles: Re-signing Baker Mayfield 'extremely high priority'

Tampa has a plethora of impending free agents, but the priority it would seem, according to head coach Todd Bowles, is bringing back quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had the best season of his career in leading the Bucs to an NFC South title and a playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Buccaneers releasing two-time Pro Bowl OLB Shaq Barrett

The Buccaneers are releasing two-time Pro Bowler Shaq Barrett, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine will be family affair

There are slated to be a dozen notable sons of NFL fathers attending the combine, according to NFL Research, along with an assortment of other prospects with NFL relatives.
news

2024 NFL Scouting Combine to feature historic number of Michigan players

Eighteen Michigan players have been invited to take part in the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week. It's the most for any school this year and two more than any college has had at a single combine since at least 2003, per NFL Research.
news

Bears' DJ Moore on QB prospects in draft: 'I still don't think they compare' to Justin Fields right now

As the Bears prepare to take in the pool of quarterback prospects available at the NFL Scouting Combine, wide receiver DJ Moore is steadfast in his belief that Fields remains Chicago's best option.