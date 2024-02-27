Bears GM Ryan Poles would need offer that would 'help our organization significantly' to trade No. 1 overall pick

Poles said he wants to "do right by Justin," but offered little in terms of a timeline for a decision as to whether they'll trade Fields or keep him and likely move the top pick.

"The first pick, quarterback situation, contrary to reports out there, I have no masterplan to present to everyone today," Poles said to open the presser. "This is an opportunity for us to continue to gather information. Learn about the different players in the draft. Listen to what opportunities could come up. And then at the end of the day, we're going to make the best decision that we can for the Chicago Bears. It will not be based on fear of what could happen with this, what could happen with that. We're going to put our information together and make the best decision."

Fields is entering his fourth NFL season -- and his last under his current rookie contract unless the Bears pick up his fifth-year option. He's 10-28 since 2021 as a starter -- the worst record in the league in that time, per NFL Research -- and battled injuries. However, his fleet feet and strong arm have provided highlights aplenty and flashed promise.

Should the Bears trade away Fields, they'd also continue a never-ending cycle of starting quarterbacks that's been the scourge of Chicago. The Bears, who have had just five Pro Bowl QBs in their existence, have had 12 different QBs start a game since 2016 -- tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

With a quarterback-rich draft, the Bears would have a shot to take USC's Caleb Williams, Daniel Jeremiah's top-ranked prospect, or any other of a stellar QB class (such as Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, etc.).

Poles was asked in particular about Williams and rumors of the Trojans product having reservations of playing for Chicago. The Bears GM said he had no concerns and had not heard anything in regard to that.

"No. No. No concerns about that at all," Poles said. "I would love to know why, if that was the case. Like I said, I think as a young quarterback, and I've been around it, the infrastructure is important, and I think we've made really good progress in terms of having really good infrastructure for whoever were to come in or if Justin were to stay here as well."