Bears QB Justin Fields amid trade rumors: 'I want to stay' in Chicago

"I feel like the biggest thing with all of this going on right now is I just want it to be over," Fields said. "Just let me know if I'm going to be traded. Let me know if I'm staying."

Fields was asked about recently unfollowing the Bears on social media, but he laughed off the comments, saying he wanted to take a break from football prior to his planned vacation.

"Why do people take social media so serious?" Fields said. "I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL (accounts). I'm just trying not to have football on my timeline ... I'm about to go on vacation, I don't want to see no football."

If the Bears do plan to trade Fields, there could be multiple teams interested. The Georgia native could even be in the mix for the Falcons, who struggled to a 7-10 record with Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke at quarterback.

Even though he said he'd prefer to stay with the Bears, Fields sounded open to the idea of returning to his home state.

"The only con of going back home would be people hitting my phone crazy. Wanting tickets to the game," Fields said.

"But I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team. Of course, Bijan [Robinson]. They got my boy, Kyle [Pitts], and then, of course, Drake [London], too. They probably need one more receiver, but they've definitely got some guys over there. The defense was good this year, too."

The Bears have yet to speak with much certainty on Fields' future. General manager Ryan Poles last spoke on Jan. 10, saying: "What we're going to do is do what's best for the organization," Poles said. "I'm sure there's going to be similar situations in terms of the trade back, and I've got to weigh all of those things to see what's going to help our team take the next step."