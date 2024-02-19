NFC cut candidates: Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones among potential cap casualties of free agency frenzy

With AJ Dillon set to hit free agency and Jones entering the last year of his contract, Green Bay's backfield is rather uncertain entering 2024. Unfortunately, Jones' $17 million cap hit sits just behind Alvin Kamara for highest among running backs and his declined production (and health) for most of 2023 makes that number even harder to justify. On the flip side, Jones did come on strong at the end of the season and the dead money in his contract makes him a little tougher to release. If Brian Gutekunst and Co. can manage to maneuver the money through some sort of restructure, Jones would likely be the best available backfield mate for Jordan Love next year ... but that's a decently big "if."