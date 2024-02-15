NFL QB Index: Ranking all 66 starting quarterbacks from the 2023 NFL season

2023 stats: 13 games | 61.4 pct | 2,562 pass yds | 6.9 ypa | 16 pass TD | 9 INT | 657 rush yds | 4 rush TD | 10 fumbles





2022 final ranking: 13 | 2021: 28





Football fans – Bears loyalists and NFL enthusiasts alike – subjected Fields to microscopic levels of scrutiny so often in 2023, he’s likely still needing some aloe vera to soothe the burns. Fields did not have an easy go in his third NFL season, operating behind a leaky offensive line in an uninspired offense featuring receivers who frequently struggled to get open. Chicago’s backfield suffered so many injuries that it turned to former practice squad ballcarriers to handle the load for multiple weeks. This formula is how you waste legitimate talent at quarterback. When Fields had time to work and his receivers were able to create some separation, he was remarkably excellent. He’s still a fantastic runner but needs to be more than that. Admittedly, he sometimes holds onto the ball too long -- a frequent criticism -- but we’re trying to evaluate a quarterback without giving him a fair shot, at least in my opinion. The good news is Chicago has replaced offensive coordinator Luke Getsy with Shane Waldron, providing new hope for Fields’ prospects – if he’s even there. There’s no telling what 2024 holds for Fields. Chicago could be lured into selecting a top quarterback at No. 1 and jettisoning him elsewhere for pennies on the dollar, or it could trust the glimpses of excellence are proof he can become the standard. I just worry the Bears are going to make a shortsighted mistake because they have their first pick of a highly anticipated QB class. But only time will tell.