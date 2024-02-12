 Skip to main content
Advertising

Analysis

Kansas City Chiefs become true dynasty, as Patrick Mahomes' third title puts him on Tom Brady pace

Published: Feb 12, 2024 at 03:00 AM
Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

Senior National Columnist

LAS VEGAS -- From the moment the overtime drive began, the Kansas City Chiefs were thinking touchdown. Their defense was exhausted, but had managed to hold the San Francisco 49ers to a field goal to start the extra period. A Chiefs field goal would have continued the game, but that is not how champions think.

"Our mindset was, Go win it right now," Patrick Mahomes said.

Matt Nagy, his offensive coordinator, was on the field moments after Mecole Hardman caught the winning 3-yard touchdown pass.

"We knew having it in 15's hands, we were going to have a chance to win it," Nagy said. "We have been saying all year long, we've been calloused for these moments. What a fitting end to us having the ball on offense after the ups and downs this year, to have the ball to win it and we did it."

Related Links

The Chiefs' 25-22 OT victory over the 49ers makes Kansas City the first back-to-back champion since the New England Patriots did it nearly 20 years ago. And, with a third title in five seasons, it makes the Chiefs the first post-Pats dynasty. This victory, this season, felt different than the previous two Lombardi runs. The Mahomes-led Chiefs had never looked as vulnerable as they had this season -- much as they did for a large portion of Super Bowl LVIII itself -- and the spotlight had never burned brighter, whether it was on Taylor Swift at their games, or the mistakes that threatened to wreck their season long before the playoffs even started.
 
"It means more," Mahomes said. "To be able to battle through the adversity, it prepared us for the playoffs."

"Adversity" was the word a lot of Chiefs used in the aftermath of Sunday night's triumph at Allegiant Stadium. They'd had to lean on their defense for much of the season, as their offense struggled with drops and penalties. They lost five of eight games in the middle of the season, and that stagnant stretch cost them home-field advantage, sending Mahomes on the road in the AFC playoffs for the first time. Kansas City's weaknesses still existed, but during the postseason, the Chiefs had been able to overcome them. Still, they were underdogs entering the Super Bowl, a ludicrous lack of appreciation for the wildly different levels of accomplishment between the teams. But K.C.'s offense sputtered again in the first half, even Swift was biting her fingernails in her luxury suite. The Chiefs' first-half drives ended punt, punt, fumble, punt, field goal. They were utterly dominated and so frustrated that tight end Travis Kelce screamed at Andy Reid, startling his head coach and bumping him.

At halftime, there was no real message, just adjustments. That, too, was like the season.

"When you're in it, you just focus in and try to fix the problem," Reid said of the midseason swoon. "It was drops and it was penalties, and if we took care of that, we were going to be OK."

And, Reid said, the Chiefs needed time for rookie receiver Rashee Rice to develop, which he did late in the season. Rice had six receptions for 39 yards on Sunday, with his most important contribution coming via a 13-yard catch on third-and-6 from the Chiefs' own 46-yard line in overtime. Rice remembered that, last year at this time, he was watching the Super Bowl, not knowing what it takes to win one. He had last won a championship as an 11-year-old in Pee Wee football. But on his first day of NFL training camp, he vomited from the exertion. Rice finished the season as Kansas City's second-leading receiver, fewer than 50 yards behind Kelce, but he had led the team with seven touchdown receptions.

"Some games might not be perfect, but we won as a team," Rice said, as a teammate somewhere screamed, "In Spags we trust!" to honor Steve Spagnuolo, who just became the first coach in NFL history to win four Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator.

Sunday night, every time Mahomes spoke to Rice, he told him they were going to score.

"He was speaking it into existence," Rice said. "I don't think Pat knows how to lose."

That, of course, is the X-factor that powers the Chiefs dynasty. In the overtime drive, Mahomes was 8-for-8 passing for 42 yards, and he ran for 8 yards on fourth-and-1 and for 19 yards on third-and-1. He, too, talked about adversity, but he also talked about the culture of the Chiefs, a culture that he joined when Alex Smith was still the quarterback. It is one that keeps pushing the Chiefs to be better, but also to try to enjoy their efforts.

With his third championship at age 28, Mahomes is already in rare air. The Super Bowl LVIII MVP demurs when he is asked about comparisons to Tom Brady, because Brady -- when he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback -- beat Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. It seemed inconceivable then that anybody would even have a chance of approaching Brady's accomplishments. But just three years later, it is clear that Mahomes is the only quarterback who is of Brady's caliber. They are very different in playing style, but very much the same when it comes to mastery of the game and willing teams to victory.

Mahomes credits Reid for letting him be himself, for not trying to force him to be anybody else. But Mahomes sounded strikingly like Brady on Sunday night. With his shoulder pads still on, the star signal-caller was already thinking about what is next. There's the celebration Sunday night and then the parade in the coming week. And then there will be the return to work to get back to the Super Bowl again. Rice lives in Texas, the wideout noted, so he would probably hear a lot from Mahomes.

"Trying to go for that three-peat," Mahomes said.

No team has ever won three straight Super Bowls and there is still an important offseason ahead for the Chiefs. Reid said he plans to coach next season, putting to rest retirement speculation. But Kelce was slowed for much of this season and his future could be in doubt. Kansas City will surely try to add more pieces, too.

But the Chiefs just had their least dominant campaign ... and still hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Doubt them again at your own peril.

"Anybody on the outside would think we're underdogs because we didn't have a perfect season," Rice said. "But we're Super Bowl champs now."

It probably won't be the last time.

Related Content

news

Kyle Shanahan endures yet another gutting Super Bowl defeat as Chiefs top 49ers in overtime

Kyle Shanahan's 49ers once again came up just short of winning the Lombardi Trophy. Jeffri Chadiha discusses the head coach's painful familiarity with losing on the biggest stage -- this time to the now dynastic Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
news

2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1; top five needs for all 32 teams entering offseason

With the 2023 NFL season officially in the books, the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is set. Chad Reuter provides insights for the first 32 picks and identifies the top five needs for every team.
news

Is Kansas City the NFL's new Big Bad? How this Chiefs run mirrors the Patriots dynasty of yore

With the Chiefs aiming to win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, is Kansas City the NFL's new Big Bad? Judy Battista explores the parallels between this incredible Chiefs run and the Patriots dynasty of yore.
news

Super Bowl LVIII scouting report: Who has the edge in Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers?

Can Kansas City prevent Nick Bosa from wrecking the game? Will San Francisco find success through Brock Purdy's right arm? Do Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce just own zone coverage? Next Gen Stats' Mike Band crunches the numbers on six crucial Super Bowl LVIII matchups. Who has the edge?
news

Greatest NFL defensive coordinator of all time? Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo presents compelling case

Could Steve Spagnuolo cement his legacy as the greatest defensive coordinator of all time with a Chiefs win on Sunday. Keegan Abdoo dissects Spags' intricate scheme, exploring how the savvy coach has transformed Kansas City's D from a liability to the strength of this team.
news

Super Bowl LVIII: Rashee Rice rising to occasion as key piece of Kansas City Chiefs' offense

How did Rashee Rice develop from a promising rookie into a crucial element of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense heading into Super Bowl LVIII? Jeffri Chadiha traces the receiver's rise.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2024 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears pass on QB; Commanders land Caleb Williams

In her first mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Cynthia Frelund uses her analytical model to project Picks 1-32. Will the Bears pass on drafting a quarterback with both of their first-round selections?
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024: Quick thoughts on the seven Canton-bound inductees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is officially adding seven new members! Adam Rank breaks down the inductees in the Class of 2024, a group which includes a trio of former Chicago Bears.
news

Super Bowl LVIII picks: Will Kansas City Chiefs or San Francisco 49ers lift Lombardi Trophy in Las Vegas?

Will the Chiefs become the ninth team ever to repeat as champions? Are the 49ers poised to hoist their first Lombardi Trophy in nearly three decades? Who's set to win game MVP honors? NFL Media analysts provide predictions for Super Bowl LVIII.
news

NFL rookie grades, NFC West: Bumper crop buoys Rams; Seahawks snag difference-makers

The Rams didn't own a first-round pick in 2023 -- and still landed several studs, including receiver Puka Nacua. Eric Edholm grades the rookie class in L.A., plus that of every other team in the NFC West.
news

RB Index: Ranking all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 72 starting running backs from the 2023 NFL season. How high does Rams RB Kyren Williams fly after a breakout Year 2? Does Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs crack the top 10?