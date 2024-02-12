Chiefs owner/CEO Clark Hunt expects HC Andy Reid to return next season for chance at 'three-peat'

Mahomes has been Super Bowl MVP in all three of Reid's Super Bowl championships with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was in a tough spot early in LVIII -- a familiar place for Mahomes much of the season -- but came through with four straight scoring drives to close out the game in dramatic fashion in overtime.

If getting the most out of Mahomes could be quantified, it might go a long way toward backing Reid's case. This had been the Chiefs' most trying season with Mahomes to date, losing five out of eight games (including a chunk of coal against the Raiders on Christmas) down the stretch. Receivers were dropping balls (or lining up offsides). Mahomes was misfiring. The defense was having to carry an outsized share of the load.

Of his five teams to make a Super Bowl, this one had the worst record, the worst scoring average, the worst point differential and the worst turnover ratio. It was un-Chiefs-like and very un-Reid-like.

But Reid stayed the course and kept entrusting his players to get it right on the fly, believing that their playoff experience and Mahomes could deliver. His wisdom paid off, as Reid doubled down on his quarterback, his great defense and his instinct, landing in Las Vegas after emotionally grueling playoff wins at Buffalo and Baltimore.

Mahomes marveled at how Reid was "able to navigate every single team he has" and "continue to have success no matter where he's at."

Sunday was a coronation for Reid, even if he'd never want the spotlight to be on him over his team. For years, Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick and Reid were the elder statesmen of the league and three of the most accomplished in this generation or any. But with Belichick not employed and Carroll out of his head-coaching role, Reid stands alone atop that venerable hill -- assuming he returns to try to lead the Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl title.

"My pitch to (Reid) is Patrick's under contract for another eight years," Hunt said, laughing before turning serious. "No, I know Andy loves what he's doing. We certainly appreciate him as a family. Our organization is what it is because of Andy, and he's got a special relationship with everybody in it."

If Reid is back, Mahomes would be thankful.