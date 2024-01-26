No indication Bill Belichick is in running for two remaining head coaching openings 

Bill Belichick's 2024 head coaching prospects might well have concluded on Thursday afternoon with news of Raheem Morris' expected hiring as the next Atlanta Falcons head coach.
There is no indication Belichick is in the running for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders openings, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
The Seahawks and Commanders stand as the last two openings in a hiring cycle that began with eight vacancies.
Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots following 24 seasons to create one of those openings, interviewed twice with the Falcons, but has received no other interview requests.
Belichick was the first Falcons candidate to receive a second interview, but it will be Morris who ultimately lands the job.
Thusly, as Garafolo noted, it's more likely Belichick will spend the 2024 season as an analyst than as a head coach.
Barring a massive shift with the Commanders and Seahawks, 2024 is now set to be the first season this century in which Belichick will not be a head coach.
Belichick's first head coaching stint came with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995. Thereafter, he was the New York Jets' defensive coordinator from 1997-1999, and though he accepted the Gang Green head coaching gig, he never coached a game for the Jets. Instead, he took the reins of the Patriots in 2000, beginning the most successful coaching run in NFL chronicle, one in which New England advanced to nine Super Bowls and won six Lombardi Trophies.
That run ended officially on Jan. 11, when Belichick bid farewell to New England, and a new run with a new franchise is not expected to start in the 2024 season.