No indication Bill Belichick is in running for two remaining head coaching openings 

Thusly, as Garafolo noted, it's more likely Belichick will spend the 2024 season as an analyst than as a head coach.

Barring a massive shift with the Commanders and Seahawks, 2024 is now set to be the first season this century in which Belichick will not be a head coach.

Belichick's first head coaching stint came with the Cleveland Browns from 1991-1995. Thereafter, he was the New York Jets' defensive coordinator from 1997-1999, and though he accepted the Gang Green head coaching gig, he never coached a game for the Jets. Instead, he took the reins of the Patriots in 2000, beginning the most successful coaching run in NFL chronicle, one in which New England advanced to nine Super Bowls and won six Lombardi Trophies.