Falcons expected to hire Raheem Morris as new head coach

Raheem Morris is returning to a familiar sideline.
Morris, the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator over the past three seasons, is expected to be hired as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
Prior to joining Sean McVay's Rams staff in 2021, Morris spent the 2020 season with the Falcons as their defensive coordinator and then their interim head coach following the dismissal of Dan Quinn.
Now, Morris will get a second chance in Atlanta and a second chance as a full-time head coach following a three-year run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-2011.
The 47-year-old Morris spearheaded the Rams' Super Bowl-winning defense as its coordinator in the 2021 season. He also has 59 games under his belt as an NFL head coach (17-31 with the Buccaneers; 4-7 with the Falcons).
As Morris heads to Atlanta, that also confirms Bill Belichick will not be coaching in the NFC South.
Following the conclusion to his legendary 24-season run with the New England Patriots, Belichick's first, second and so far only interviews were with the Falcons.
After interviewing more than a dozen candidates, the Falcons picked Morris, who now returns to the NFC South and will replace Arthur Smith, who was fired following three straight 7-10 seasons.
Morris, who began his coaching career in 1998 as a graduate assistant at Hofstra, first coached in the NFL during the 2002 season with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality coach. In all, Morris coached nine seasons with the Bucs over two stints. He also coached three seasons in Washington as a secondary assistant under Mike Shanahan and Jay Gruden. Then, Morris traveled to Atlanta to become a member of Quinn's staff as an assistant head coach and defensive passing game coordinator in 2015.
Back in Atlanta, Morris will find a defense that improved drastically in 2023, finishing 11th in total defense after it was 27th in 2022. He will also have a talent-rich offense, led by former first-round picks Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.
However, he will also find a looming quandary at QB as it would seem unlikely that Desmond Ridder or Taylor Heinicke would remain as the franchise's starting signal-caller.
Just how the Falcons front office will work with Morris, owner Arthur Blank, Falcons CEO Rich McKay and general manager Terry Fontenot collaborating will also be a prevailing topic.
Morris is coming off a playoff berth with the Rams, their second in the three seasons during his tenure as DC. Now, Morris will be looking to take the Falcons back to the postseason after a six-season drought.