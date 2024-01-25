NFL picks: Chiefs to upset Ravens on Championship Sunday? Will Lions or 49ers earn Super Bowl berth?

Why Brooke is taking the Ravens: Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson for a spot in the Super Bowl. Does it get better than this?! Certainly not after the last five months. The Ravens have steamrolled their way to the conference championship, thanks to a combination of MVP-caliber play from Jackson and a No. 1 scoring defense that has suffocated even the most elite offenses. The Chiefs' road hasn't been quite as smooth, but they're here. And it'd be downright irresponsible to completely count out Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City's air attack has taken steps forward lately, but it's hard to forget all the issues from the regular season. After all, including the playoffs, Mahomes has suffered the NFL's most dropped passes (32) and inherently leads the league in expected yards on drops (384), per Next Gen Stats. The Chiefs simply can't afford these miscues in the pass game, because while Isiah Pacheco has produced, he's not going to carry the unit -- even if the forecast says it'll rain Sunday. Plus, K.C.'s staring down a Ravens D that has very few weaknesses and is capable of not only stunting drives (SEE: vs. Houston in the Divisional Round) but having a turnover heyday (SEE: at San Francisco on Christmas night).

On the flip side, Lamar has moved the ball with ease via his arm and legs. I love his connection with rookie Zay Flowers, whose rapport with Jackson has only improved throughout the season, and it helps that the quarterback is likely to have Mark Andrews (Jackson's favorite target from 2022) back in action. Building a lead early before riding the league's top-ranked run game could be critical for Baltimore, knowing Kansas City has allowed a mere seven points per game in the second half of contests this season (including playoffs).