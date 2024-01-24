Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

Samuel suffered the injury in the first quarter of the win over the Green Bay Packers, playing just nine offensive snaps. X-rays on the shoulder came back negative, but his status remains uncertain this week. The victory over the Packers marked the 49ers' first win during the 2023 season in which Samuel played 10 or fewer offensive snaps.

The importance of the do-it-all receiver for the Niners can't be understated. San Francisco went 1-3, including playoffs, in games Samuel played 10 or fewer snaps this year (nine snaps in Week 6 loss to Browns, missed Week 7 loss to Minnesota and Week 8 loss to Cincinnati). The 49ers went 12-1 in games he played more than 10 snaps.