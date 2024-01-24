Around the NFL

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

Published: Jan 24, 2024 at 03:11 PM
San Francisco 49ers star receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in the Divisional Round.

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," which "makes me feel better," but offered no further indication about the wideout's status for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

"His shoulder hurts," Shanahan said. "That's all, yeah, it just hurts."

Samuel suffered the injury in the first quarter of the win over the Green Bay Packers, playing just nine offensive snaps. X-rays on the shoulder came back negative, but his status remains uncertain this week. The victory over the Packers marked the 49ers' first win during the 2023 season in which Samuel played 10 or fewer offensive snaps.

The importance of the do-it-all receiver for the Niners can't be understated. San Francisco went 1-3, including playoffs, in games Samuel played 10 or fewer snaps this year (nine snaps in Week 6 loss to Browns, missed Week 7 loss to Minnesota and Week 8 loss to Cincinnati). The 49ers went 12-1 in games he played more than 10 snaps.

In games with Samuel, the 49ers scored 32.3 points, and Brock Purdy completed 71.1% of his passes with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Those numbers fell to 18.8 points, 61.4% completion rate, 4 TDs and 5 INTs in games the wideout was injured.

