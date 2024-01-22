Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

Samuel left in the first half of the Niners' Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers after injuring his shoulder.

The receiver missed two games during the regular season because of a shoulder ailment and the 49ers lost both those games, along with the one (against the Cleveland Browns) in which he was injured and left early.

Samuel's exit clearly impacted the Divisional Round game plan, but San Francisco was able to come out with the win.

Before his early departure, Samuel had two catches for 24 yards against the Packers.

On the season, Samuel posted 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 225 yards and five scores on the ground.