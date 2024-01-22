Around the NFL

Niners' Kyle Shanahan: Team should know more about Deebo Samuel's availability for NFC title game later in week

Published: Jan 22, 2024 at 04:57 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Deebo Samuel did not suffer a fractured shoulder. That's the good news for the San Francisco 49ers.

As for his availability for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, that remains to be seen.

Samuel underwent imaging that showed no fracture, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Monday. Shanahan added that it will not be until at least Wednesday that the 49ers will begin to have a better idea as to Samuel's potential availability.

Samuel left in the first half of the Niners' Divisional Round win over the Green Bay Packers after injuring his shoulder.

The receiver missed two games during the regular season because of a shoulder ailment and the 49ers lost both those games, along with the one (against the Cleveland Browns) in which he was injured and left early.

Samuel's exit clearly impacted the Divisional Round game plan, but San Francisco was able to come out with the win.

Before his early departure, Samuel had two catches for 24 yards against the Packers.

On the season, Samuel posted 60 receptions for 892 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 225 yards and five scores on the ground.

Whether Shanahan and the Niners will have to plan for life without Deebo again, that won't become clear until later in the week.

