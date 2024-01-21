NFL playoffs: Winners and losers from Saturday's Divisional Round games

1) The presumptive MVP: If there was a ding on Lamar Jackson's résumé, it was his performance and a 1-3 record in postseason games. This game should go a long way toward ending those concerns. In critical game situations Saturday, the Ravens did the only logical thing and put the ball in Jackson's hands. On the important opening drive of the second half, with the game tied, Jackson ran a quarterback draw for a 15-yard touchdown. On a fourth-and-1 from midfield late in the third quarter, Jackson kept it again, ran to the left, stutter stepped and then took off for 14 yards to keep a 12-play drive alive that ended with a touchdown that gave the Ravens a 14-point lead. The Texans' blitz limited Jackson in the first half – Houston blitzed on 13 of 18 dropbacks, pressuring Jackson 10 times, sacking him three times and holding the Ravens to just 23 net yards passing in the first half, per Next Gen Stats – but they had no answer for his runs. He put the game away with an 8-yard touchdown run that he continued into the tunnel. Jackson finished the night with two rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns, a completion percentage of 72.7 and 100 yards rushing.

2) Ravens' adjustments: After a rocky start, the Ravens' offense adjusted in the second half, emphasizing getting completions and going faster. Jackson picked the Texans apart, taking short completions rather than trying to push the ball down the field. The game turned on the Ravens' first drive of the second half, when Jackson completed three short passes. Jackson said he did most of the talking during an edgy halftime in the locker room, and there was a lot of cursing. It all worked.

3) Texans special teams: Steven Sims' 67-yard punt return for a touchdown and Ka’imi Fairbairn's 50-yard field goal accounted for all of the Texans' first-half points. Houston's special teams have been superb all season – they had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in the regular season and Fairbairn missed just one field goal and one extra point all season. On Saturday, they kept the Texans in the game.

4) The Texans' rebuild: They gave the Ravens a fight in the first half, and losing this game does nothing to diminish the lightning-quick turnaround and bright future the Texans have with C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans. They will both be even better in their second seasons, and that should make the rest of the AFC nervous.