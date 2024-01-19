NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Buccaneers-Lions in NFC Divisional Round

1) Can Mayfield continue baking? Baker Mayfield is one of two former No. 1 overall picks in this matchup discarded by the teams that drafted them, and as we've all known for quite some time, he carries himself with a massive chip on his shoulder. That chip (plus some necessary humble pie) has powered the best season of his career, one in which he's propelled an inconsistent Buccaneers offense into the playoffs despite finishing in the bottom 10 in total offense in the regular season. Despite this low ranking, Mayfield enters the Divisional Round on a heater, becoming the first Buccaneers quarterback to throw for 300-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in a playoff game in franchise history. He's 2-1 in the postseason, and to this point, he owns Super Wild Card Weekend. His past in the Divisional Round, however, isn't as encouraging: He completed 23 of 37 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a road loss to the Chiefs in the 2020 postseason. With vastly different circumstances surrounding Mayfield Sunday, comparing the two is a waste of time -- that is, unless he falters again. He's already written quite a story in 2023 by proving doubters wrong and giving the Bucs a good reason to keep him around for years to come. A second straight strong performance -- this time, in hostile territory -- would only further justify Tampa Bay's eventual pursuit of a long-term deal with him, and shock the NFL world in the process.