Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield responds to Lions' Gardner-Johnson: 'I don't think he's really watched film'

Never one to back down from a battle of words, Mayfield fired back on Wednesday by noting Gardner-Johnson's factual inaccuracy.

"I don't think he's really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage," Mayfield said of the Buccaneers receiver who has been injured since training camp, via ESPN. "We love Russell but Russell hasn't played a snap all year for us."

Mayfield could have pointed to his numbers -- he became the first Buccaneers quarterback in franchise history to throw for 300-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in a playoff game in Tampa Bay's win over Philadelphia -- as proof that he can, in fact, be the quarterback Gardner-Johnson envisioned for the Bucs. But ultimately, he'd rather let his play do the talking in a game for which Mayfield hopes Gardner-Johnson prepares better.

"He must be going off of preseason stuff that the media was talking about," Mayfield said. "I'm excited to see him. I think he's a really good player. He has been for a while. He's been an impactful guy on every team he's been on. So, he's a good player, but yeah ... just got to do a little bit more film study."

As Steve Smith once recommended, ice up, son. Or as Mayfield suggested Wednesday, study up, C.J.