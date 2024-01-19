Around the NFL

Will Lions return to 1957 form on Sunday versus Buccaneers?

Published: Jan 18, 2024 at 09:13 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Somewhere Joe Schmidt must be smiling.

The oldest living Pro Football Hall of Fame player, Schmidt turns 92 on Friday – just two days before his Detroit Lions look to continue a season for the history books.

With a victory on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions would win two postseason games for the first time since 1957. It was in 1957 that Schmidt and the Lions won the franchise's last NFL Championship.

Schmidt won two NFL titles with Detroit, playing the duration of his 13-season career with the Lions and earning 10 Pro Bowl selections and eight first-time All-Pro nods.

This season, the Lions' roster is decorated with five Pro Bowlers – tight end Sam LaPorta, offensive tackle Penei Sewell, center Frank Ragnow, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and special teamer Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Detroit's 2023 pride will make history as soon as it kicks off Sunday at Ford Field, marking the first year in club chronicle in which the Lions have had two home playoff games.

It's been a season overflowing with history as the Lions arrive on Sunday at the doorstep of success unmatched since Schmidt and his squad ruled the NFL landscape.

Here's a look at just a smattering of some of the Lions' 2023 historical notes, provided by NFL Research:

  • The Lions' wild-card win over the Rams broke a 31-season drought without a postseason victory, the longest in the NFL.
  • The victory also broke a nine-game postseason losing streak, which was the longest in NFL history.
  • Detroit had its first playoff home game since 1993, snapping another NFL-long streak.
  • The win over the Rams was just the Lions' second since 1957. Detroit's two wins in the Super Bowl Era are three fewer than any other franchise.
  • With a win Sunday, Dan Campbell would become only the third head coach in Lions history with multiple playoff wins.
  • Jared Goff, a former No. 1 overall pick, led the Lions to a win over the Rams and former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford in the 11th playoff matchup since 1950 between starting quarterbacks taken No. 1 in the NFL draft. On Sunday, Goff will be in the 12th such matchup against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  • Sunday will mark Detroit's first Divisional Round game since 1991 and just its fourth in the Super Bowl era. With a win, the Lions would snap the NFL's second-longest active drought of failing to advance to the conference championship at 31 seasons.

Related Links

It's been a season for the ages in Detroit, one that's still going strong.

A loud and potentially historic Sunday lies ahead at Ford Field.

Perhaps Schmidt will be cheering along as the Lions continue their quest for glory unseen since 1957.

Related Content

news

Ravens DE Jadeveon Clowney on playing team that drafted him No. 1: 'It's bigger than just worrying about the Texans'

Jadeveon Clowney, who the Texans took with the 2014 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick, will face off with his former squad for the fifth time Saturday, but for the first time in the playoffs. For the 30-year-old, though, what's at stake in the Divisional Round supersedes any type of revenge factor.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Packers-49ers in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Green Bay Packers visit the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL Scouting Combine to remain in Indianapolis in 2025

Indianapolis will host the 2025 NFL Combine, retaining the marquee event for more than three decades. Indy has hosted the NFL Combine since 1987.
news

NFL playoffs: Divisional Round injury report

Official game statuses for the four Divisional Round games of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (ankle) questionable for Divisional Round game vs. Texans

Mark Andrews' full participation in Baltimore's final two practices of the week was a welcome surprise, and the star tight end is officially questionable for the Ravens' game on Saturday against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round.
news

NFL playoffs: Four things to watch for in Texans-Ravens in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Houston Texans visit the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round.
news

Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel to interview with Chargers for head coach opening

Former Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is in Los Angeles on Thursday to interview for the opening with the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported
news

Mike Tomlin expects to be back as Steelers HC, will look outside staff for new OC

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Thursday that he intends to be back as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2024.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike McCarthy 'confident' in direction of Cowboys: 'I know how to win'

Mike McCarthy met with the Dallas media on Thursday after the Cowboys announced on Wednesday that he would return as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

Bill Belichick to have second interview with Falcons this weekend

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Atlanta Falcons will conduct a second head coach interview with Bill Belichick this weekend.