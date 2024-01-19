Will Lions return to 1957 form on Sunday versus Buccaneers?

Somewhere Joe Schmidt must be smiling.

The oldest living Pro Football Hall of Fame player, Schmidt turns 92 on Friday – just two days before his Detroit Lions look to continue a season for the history books.

With a victory on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions would win two postseason games for the first time since 1957. It was in 1957 that Schmidt and the Lions won the franchise's last NFL Championship.

Schmidt won two NFL titles with Detroit, playing the duration of his 13-season career with the Lions and earning 10 Pro Bowl selections and eight first-time All-Pro nods.