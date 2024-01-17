Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have 'gotten stronger' since Week 6 loss to Lions

"We were where we were at that time of the year," Bowles said via the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't wish we would've done anything different or we wouldn't have learned from it. They're a very good team. They're coached very well. Very fast, very physical. An electric crowd is going to be up there. Wish we hadn't done anything different, but we've got to learn from it.

"Any of our losses, for that matter. We're a different team now. We're mentally tougher. I think we've gotten stronger from it, and we learned some things. We're still piecing it together, but we're happy where we're at."

Had Bowles' defense not allowed a host of massive third-and-long conversions to the Lions in that early-season loss (including both Goff TD passes coming on third-and-10-plus yards), the outcome would have been much closer. The game also came before the Bucs found their stride with Rachaad White in the running game.

The Week 6 loss -- coming off a bye -- was the Bucs' first of four straight defeats during a run in which they fell in six of seven games. But since December hit, Bowles' club has turned a corner, winning six of its past seven tilts, including Monday's blowout over the Eagles.