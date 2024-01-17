Around the NFL

Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have 'gotten stronger' since Week 6 loss to Lions

Published: Jan 17, 2024 at 10:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason revenge tour hits Motown for the Divisional Round.

Head coach Todd Bowles' club avenged an early season thumping at the hands of Philadelphia by embarrassing the Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Bucs will get another shot at revenging a regular season loss Sunday against the Lions.

In Week 6, Detroit beat the Bucs 20-6 in Tampa, a game in which nothing went right for Bowles' club. The six points were a season-low for Tampa. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was held to a season-low 56.8 passer rating. Lions QB Jared Goff threw for a season-high 353 yards with two passing TDs. And Detroit WR Amon-Ra St. Brown earned 12 catches for 124 yards and a TD.

"We were where we were at that time of the year," Bowles said via the Tampa Bay Times. "I don't wish we would've done anything different or we wouldn't have learned from it. They're a very good team. They're coached very well. Very fast, very physical. An electric crowd is going to be up there. Wish we hadn't done anything different, but we've got to learn from it.

"Any of our losses, for that matter. We're a different team now. We're mentally tougher. I think we've gotten stronger from it, and we learned some things. We're still piecing it together, but we're happy where we're at."

Had Bowles' defense not allowed a host of massive third-and-long conversions to the Lions in that early-season loss (including both Goff TD passes coming on third-and-10-plus yards), the outcome would have been much closer. The game also came before the Bucs found their stride with Rachaad White in the running game.

The Week 6 loss -- coming off a bye -- was the Bucs' first of four straight defeats during a run in which they fell in six of seven games. But since December hit, Bowles' club has turned a corner, winning six of its past seven tilts, including Monday's blowout over the Eagles.

Tampa benefited from playing an Eagles team in total chaos in the Wild Card round. Sunday, they'll face a much different opponent in Detroit, who secured their first playoff win in 32 seasons last weekend.

Related Content

news

Eagles C Jason Kelce on retirement: Will announce decision on future 'when it's time'

Though it appeared Jason Kelce's NFL career had come to a close after 13 seasons, he is not making the decision official just yet. The veteran Philadelphia Eagles center said Wednesday on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he has not made a decision on the future of his NFL playing career, despite what earlier reports had indicated.
news

Ravens defense ready to face 'a whole different' C.J. Stroud than the one they saw in Week 1 

The Baltimore Ravens gave C.J. Stroud a rude welcome to his NFL career in Week 1, blasting the rookie QB making his first start and routing the Houston Texans 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium. Since then, all Stroud has done is scorch defenses. Ravens defenders know they will face a much different Stroud than the one they battered in Week 1.
news

Buffalo bracing for more heavy snow with lake-effect warning in place ahead of Sunday's Bills-Chiefs showdown

After having their Super Wild Card win over the Steelers moved from Sunday to Monday due to heavy snowstorms, the region is set to get battered again this week. 
news

Browns make assistant coaching changes following playoff run

The Browns have fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell, and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney will not be retained, while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt remains under contract with no final decision made, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. 
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill's touchdown stands as highlight of 'Hard Knocks' season finale

As seen on the finale for "Hard Knocks: In Season With the Miami Dolphins," wide receiver Tyreek Hill would provide the biggest highlight for his squad in his return to Kansas City, racing for a 53-yard touchdown reception against the Chiefs.
news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore is ACL in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told players on Tuesday the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

New Orleans is firing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Carmichael has held the position since 2009, continuing in the role through the transition from Sean Payton to current head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. 