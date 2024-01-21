Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) ruled out vs. Packers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a left shoulder injury and was ruled out of Saturday's NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers.

Samuel suffered the injury on the 49ers' second drive, after which he went to the locker room for evaluation and was designated as questionable. He showed up for the second half in street clothes, making it clear he wasn't returning. Minutes afterward, the team declared him out following a three-and-out on the offense's first drive.

The Niners WR had previously been evaluated for a head injury after taking a hit on a catch during the team's first drive.

He was cleared from that injury, only to suffer another one.

Samuel departed the game with two catches for 24 yards with San Francisco winning, 7-3.

He recorded 60 catches for 892 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 games played during the regular season. The Niners were 0-2 in the two contests Samuel missed, part of a three-game losing streak that began with the wideout hurting his shoulder in a Week 6 defeat to the Browns.