Unsung heroes of 2023 NFL season: One overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team

All the pieces of coordinator Mike Macdonald's defense work harmoniously, like a smashmouth symphony -- and while some instruments make more noise than others, all filled chairs are vital for the concert to sound its best. Geno Stone is one of those overlooked brass horns that brings a big sound when it's his turn to shine. The fourth-year pro came into his own this season, generating seven INTs, second-most in the NFL, along with nine passes defended and 68 total tackles, all career bests by far. The Ravens have leaned on Stone's flexibility and range on the back end. Five of his picks came when he was aligned as a safety in zone coverage, the most by any player in such an alignment in 2023, per Next Gen Stats. (The Ravens ran zone at a rate of 71.9%, 17th-most in the NFL.) Stone's -0.54 EPA per target ranked fifth-best among all DBs (minimum 250 coverage snaps).