Bills, DT Ed Oliver agree to four-year, $68 million extension with $45 million guaranteed

He has 14.5 sacks with 42 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and 151 tackles through his first four seasons.

As a rookie, he started seven games for a Buffalo team that ranked 24th in total defense and reached the wild-card round.

Oliver's move to the starting lineup in 2020 coincided with a three-year stretch where the Bills have never fallen short of the Divisional Round, ranked third or better every season in points allowed and fifth or better in yards surrendered.

His contributions led the Bills to pick up his fifth-year option ahead of last season, and he flashed enough once again to be rewarded with the second deal of his NFL career -- one that places him just within the top-15 highest-paid interior DLs on a per-year basis, per Over the Cap.

More of an interior pass rusher than a run stuffer, Oliver provides the D with a big body alongside DaQuan Jones in the middle to pull blocks from crashing edge rushers like Von Miller and Gregory Rousseau, who tied each other for the team lead in sacks with eight last season.