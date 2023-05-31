Bold predictions for 2023 NFL season: Sam Darnold's 49ers top Jets in Super Bowl! Bill Belichick era ends!

This is an attention-grabbing prediction, to say the least. But it's not unreasonable. At this point in time, it's what I feel. Allow me to explain ...

The 49ers are the best roster in the NFL, 2-53. They just need to find that No. 1. Who's poised to man the game's most important position for San Francisco? Well, Brock Purdy is currently recovering from major elbow surgery, while Trey Lance is still struggling with the forward pass. So, in the moment, that leaves Sam Darnold as The Guy. And I see that as a golden opportunity.

I've always loved Darnold's raw talent. But he was dealt a raw hand in New York and Carolina. Just ask Le'Veon Bell about Adam Gase's development -- or lack thereof -- of the former No. 3 overall pick. I always wanted to see what Darnold could do with better support. Now he's under the watchful eye of offensive genius Kyle Shanahan, flanked by immense talent on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the 49ers boast an assortment of playmakers at running back, receiver and tight end, as well as a stout O-line. Defensively, San Francisco just finished first in points and yards allowed. I think Darnold has a real chance to take this opportunity and run with it. Therefore, there's a realistic chance I ultimately pick the Niners to win the whole damn thing with my official predictions in September.

On the AFC side, I've been debating between the Bills and Jets as the conference's Super Bowl LVIII reps. But last week, I scored an exclusive interview with Aaron Rodgers on my SiriusXM Radio show, "Schein on Sports." And with that chat still fresh in my mind -- particularly Rodgers' visualization of his Jets winning it all like the '86 Mets -- I am indeed drinking the Gang Green Kool-Aid. The Jets have an all-time quarterback, explosive weaponry and a top-five defense. It's not hard to envision a magical season reaching into February.