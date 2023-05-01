Which teams won 2023 NFL Draft? Eagles, Texans and Lions headline my nine favorite prospect hauls

I really don't get the post-draft hate for Detroit that I've seen in some circles. Sure, it was a windy road on Night 1. But Lions GM Brad Holmes ended up with two terrific football players.





First off, I love Jahmyr Gibbs. After starring at Georgia Tech, he transferred to Alabama last year and promptly piled up 1,628 all-purpose yards. He was the do-everything weapon for an all-time coach at an elite football factory. That stuff matters in prospects when you are trying to get over the hump and win. As I wrote last week, I have no problem with taking a running back in the first round -- especially when you're a good team seeking the cherry on top. The Lions officially count here! I thought Gibbs would go somewhere in the 20s, but the Lions grabbed him at No. 12 after trading down from No. 6. Remember this about mock drafts, which I admittedly love: They aren't real. It's content creation built off buzz and vibes; it's not the Bible. Gibbs is going to help the Lions win a lot of football games right away. Same story with linebacker Jack Campbell, who wasn't exactly a mock darling. But you know what he is? An athletic tackling machine who is also going to help the Lions win a lot of games.





In Round 2, Detroit drafted a starting tight end in Sam LaPorta and a fantastic defensive chess piece in DB Brian Branch. Detroit's extreme makeover in the secondary this offseason is inspired work. Furthermore, in the third round, Holmes might've found his quarterback of the future in Hendon Hooker. One of my favorite prospects in this entire class, Hooker was a true steal at No. 68 overall. Even if he doesn't ultimately supplant Jared Goff, the Tennessee product definitely boosts the QB room in Detroit, which is important for an organization looking to break through into the playoffs.





The Lions might've raised some eyebrows in Round 1, but by draft's end, Holmes had accumulated another talented crop of young players. All aboard the Lions bandwagon -- because it could really start taking off in 2023.