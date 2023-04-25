2023 NFL Draft takes: Five QBs will go in Round 1; Jonathan Mingo is this year's George Pickens

There's no question Carter boasts immense football talent. Shoot, the Georgia defensive tackle could be the best player in this entire draft class. But there's also no question character concerns surround the 22-year-old who plead no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. In a surreal scene at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Carter was forced to briefly depart Indianapolis to face an arrest warrant back in Athens, Georgia, with the charges stemming from a car accident that killed Carter's Georgia teammate and a UGA recruiting analyst. Serious stuff. Then Carter showed up at the Bulldogs' pro day heavier than he'd been in Indy and apparently struggled to finish some field drills.

So, after beginning the evaluation process as a presumptive lock to be one of the first handful of players selected, Carter has become one of the biggest question marks of this draft. Will off-field concerns ultimately push him down the draft board?

Evaluated strictly though an on-field lens, Carter's undoubtedly one of the few truly elite prospects in this class. As my colleague Bucky Brooks wrote, Carter is an extra-large freak athlete with a disruptive presence. The All-American flashes a rare combination of explosive first-step quickness and heavy hands as a destructive run stopper/pocket pusher. This kind of player at a high-impact position typically goes in the top 10. And that's what I predict ultimately happens on Thursday night. In fact, I don't see him getting past two teams in the middle of the top 10.